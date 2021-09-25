WINCHESTER — When jailed in 2018 after a shootout with police, Scott Bradley Garthwaite could barely walk or talk and sometimes urinated on the floor, but his condition has significantly improved since then, a defense witness testified in Winchester Circuit Court on Friday.
Garthwaite’s sentencing was postponed due to a prosecution witness being unavailable to testify. However, a partial sentencing hearing occurred featuring testimony from James Kevin Frey, director of inmate mental health services at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Fort Collier Ropad. Questioned by defense attorney Howard J. Manheimer, Frey said in the first few weeks after Garthwaite was booked, he was incoherent and had to be placed in a restraint chair and wear a helmet due frequent falls.
Garthwaite fired 19 shots at police from his apartment at 418 North Loudoun St. before being shot in the leg by Officer Alexandria Warren on July 2, 2018. No police were injured in the gunfight.
In a June 22 plea bargain, Garthwaite entered Alford pleas to attempted capital murder of a police officer and possession of a firearm by a felon. In an Alford plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but concedes there is enough evidence for a conviction. Alford pleas are considered convictions by the court.
In a 2019 psychiatric report, the 50-year-old Garthwaite said he had had been drinking heavily and suffering from depression for years before the gunfight. In the days before it, he said he’d been drinking 15 to 20 shots daily. After the shooting, his blood alcohol content was 0.37. The legal drinking limit for driving is 0.08.
Frey, who was hired at the jail in 1998 and retired this week, testified that Garthwaite was delirious and psychotic after being booked due to his heavy drinking. But after a couple of months, he said Garthwaite was released into the jail’s general population after recuperating. “I’m quite surprised at his improvement,” Frey said.
While his condition has vastly improved, Frey testified under cross examination from Derek C. Aston, Winchester senior assistant commonwealth’s attorney, that he couldn’t say whether Garthwaite might resume drinking heavily if released. He said Garthwaite isn’t taking part in the Offender Re-Entry Treatment Program, which includes alcohol and drug counseling, because he is likely to face a lengthy prison sentence.
Garthwaite faces up to 10 years imprisonment. He’s scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Nov. 16.
