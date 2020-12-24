WINCHESTER — A decision on the case of a Frederick County man who admitted firing shots from a semi-automatic rifle during a fight with his father on Sept. 28 has been delayed until Dec. 19, 2022.
In a deferred disposition on Monday in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Paul Daniel Poston pleaded no contest to assault and battery of a family member. In a no-contest plea, which is considered a conviction by the courts, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but concedes there is enough evidence for a conviction. A reckless handling of a firearm charge was transferred to Frederick General District Court and his pending.
The incident occurred at the home of Poston and his father in the 3600 block of Back Mountain Road and was called in to police about 6:30 p.m. Deputy Tyler Spears of the county Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint that he heard several shots as he arrived at the scene. He said he found Poston on his knees in the driveway with his hands raised. Spears said Poston told him he argued with his father and wrestled him to the ground outside the home, then went inside and got an AR-15 assault rifle from his father’s bedroom.
“Poston stated he came back outside with the rifle and began firing it towards the tree line while standing over the top of his father,” wrote Spears, who didn’t say what the argument was about. “While speaking with Poston, I observed his eyes to be bloodshot and watery and I could detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person.”
Spears said he found dozens of shell casings on the ground where the fight took place. The assault rifle was found in the bedroom and was still warm to the touch. Spears said the father was hospitalized due to a hearing loss from having shots fired near him and had trouble maintaining his balance.
Lisa M. Eaton, JDR court clerk, said on Wednesday that the deferral requires Poston to undergo a mental health evaluation and maintain good behavior, but doesn’t say if the charge will be dropped if he does. A hearing will be held on June 21 to review the case, but Poston isn’t required to attend it if he maintains good behavior.
The rifle may be returned to Poston when the case concludes if he maintains good behavior.
