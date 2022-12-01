WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man will have to wait at least another two months before learning how much time he’ll spend in prison for killing 41-year-old Keith Hamilton Tolson of Front Royal.
Jonathan Daniel Mihokovich, 42, of the 100 block of Robin Hood Circle in Round Hill, was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning in Frederick County Circuit Court but proceedings were pushed back to Feb. 16 to make sure his attorney, Thomas Fox, has sufficient time to prepare.
Fox is not Mihokovich’s original counsel. When the defendant was convicted following a four-day jury trial that began on June 13 in Frederick County Circuit Court, he was represented by Mark B. Williams.
On July 29, Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden allowed Williams to withdraw from the case due to “a conflict with the client that cannot be resolved,” according to a motion Williams filed one month after the trial. Details about the conflict were not included in court documents.
Iden then appointed Fox as Mihokovich’s legal representative.
Mihokovich faces up to 43 years in prison following his convictions on charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Both counts stem from the Oct. 27, 2020, shooting death of Tolson in the parking lot of the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant at 85 Reliance Road in Middletown.
Evidence presented at trial by Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Perry showed that Mihokovich and another man pursued Tolson shortly after midnight when the victim ran from the Liberty gas station at 90 Reliance Road in Middletown. Surveillance videos showed Mihokovich and the second individual chasing Tolson in two separate vehicles, eventually catching up with him in the parking lot of the McDonald’s across the street.
The second individual allegedly involved in the chase has not been charged, but prosecutors have said he is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence on unrelated gun and drug charges.
Surveillance footage from the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites at 91 Reliance Road, directly behind the McDonald’s, showed the two vehicles — a car driven by Mihokovich and a pickup truck allegedly driven by the second suspect — slowing down near where Tolson’s body was discovered. Video then showed two muzzle flashes coming from Mihokovich’s car and three muzzle flashes from the truck.
The motive for the killing presented at trial was that Tolson had failed to deliver $300 worth of methamphetamine to Mihokovich in the hours before his murder.
Mihokovich is no stranger to illicit drugs. On May 6 of this year, he pleaded guilty in Frederick County Circuit Court to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. He was ordered to serve seven years in prison and given a five-year term of supervised probation following his release.
On July 21, 2020, he was arrested on the two drug charges, three months before Tolson’s murder. At the time of the shooting, he was free on a personal recognizance bond while awaiting trial.
Mihokovich is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester, which is where he is expected to remain until he is sentenced on the murder and firearm charges and transferred to a state prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.