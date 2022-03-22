WINCHESTER — Facing up to 69 years and seven months on child pornography possession and distribution charges, David Ryan McCoy wants to withdraw his guilty pleas.
In Frederick Circuit Court on Tuesday, McCoy said he didn’t understand the ramifications when he plea bargained on Oct. 28.
“I’ve never been in trouble before. I don’t know how this works,” McCoy told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV. “I’m fighting for my life.”
The 31-year-old McCoy, who has no prior criminal record, pleaded to possession of child pornography, 60 counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession, distribution of child pornography, and four counts of the second or subsequent offense of distribution. The latter charges have five-year mandatory minimums per count. State sentencing guidelines recommend a minimum of 43½ years, a midpoint of 58 years, and a maximum of 69 years and seven months.
The charges are over an investigation that began on Jan. 2, 2021, regarding two images of child pornography uploaded on Snapchat on Oct. 8, 2020. The upload was traced back to an email address belonging to McCoy. His home in the 100 block of Amelia Avenue in Frederick County was raided on March 5 and electronics were seized.
In a recorded conversation with Jeremiah Hackett, a county Sheriff's Office investigator assigned to the Northern Virginia-Washington D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, an apologetic McCoy confessed. He told Hackett he sent about 10 pornographic images involving children approximately 10 to 16 years old, but possibly younger than 10.
"I knew at that point I kind of made a mistake," he said. "I have never once touched a kid. I have no thoughts of touching a kid."
At an Oct. 15 hearing, defense attorney Louis T. Campola sought to have the confession suppressed. While McCoy was told he was free to leave, Hackett didn't read McCoy his Miranda warning against self-incrimination. Campola also noted McCoy had just been let out of handcuffs when questioned and there were about a dozen officers around when Hackett questioned McCoy in Hackett's vehicle. Campola said it was a coercive interview. However, Eldridge ruled the confession was legal, leading to the plea agreement.
On Tuesday, McCoy asked for a new lawyer, saying Campola hadn't properly explained the implications of the plea deal. He said he didn't understand the meaning of mandatory minimums and thought his acceptance of responsibility would result in a lighter sentence.
Eldridge appointed attorney James P. Bohnaker to represent McCoy. Eldridge noted he'd read McCoy the required explanation of a plea agreement, known as a colloquy. It includes asking defendants if they understand what they are agreeing to, that they were not coerced into the agreement or are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and that they are forfeiting their right to a jury trial and to appeal the verdict.
Eldridge expressed annoyance at the delay, saying McCoy should've asked for a new lawyer earlier. But he conceded a lot was at stake. "Mr. McCoy is looking at a significant amount of time that could result in him being incarcerated for the rest of his life," Eldridge said.
McCoy has until May 10 to make a motion to withdraw his plea. He is due back in court at 9 a.m. on May 24.
