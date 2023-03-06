WINCHESTER — The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) is accepting applications for financial assistance from community service organizations that assist people living within the city of Winchester.
According to a media release from the United Way NSV, the nonprofit at 301 N. Cameron St. is disbursing $8,341 in Phase 40 funds that were awarded to the city by the National Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). The amount was based on Winchester’s total number of unemployed people as compared to the total number of jobless individuals in all qualifying jurisdictions.
The EFSP was established in 1983 with the creation of a national board chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and includes representatives of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. In its 38-year history, the EFSP has distributed $5.03 billion to over 14,000 human service agencies in more than 2,500 communities across the country through a collaborative effort between the private and public sectors.
The intent of the Phase 40 program is to purchase food and/or shelter to supplement and expand current available resources, not to substitute or reimburse ongoing services or start new programs, the media release states.
Winchester’s local EFSP board, chaired by the United Way NSV, is accepting applications for Phase 40 funding from organizations that provide eligible services to residents of the city. The funds will immediately be made available through local grants to eligible agencies.
In order to be considered for the grants, agencies must:
Be a 501©(3) nonprofit or governmental agency.
Provide EFSP services at no charge.
Use the funding to supplement existing programs.
Have an accounting system or fiscal agent approved by the local board.
Have a checking account.
Have Federal Employer Tax ID and Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) numbers issued by the System for Award Management (SAM).
Already provide human services in the area where funds would be applied.
Operate without discrimination.
Involve homeless individuals, through employment or volunteer programs, in the provision of services, to the extent possible.
Additionally, nonprofit organizations that apply for funding must be directed by a volunteer governing body with an organizational structure that can administer programs.
Applications for Phase 40 funding are available at unitedwaynsv.org and must be submitted by Thursday.
The United Way NSV serves the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, Page and Warren.
