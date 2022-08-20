BERRYVILLE — Military service is the most noble form of service that Americans can provide their homeland, Army veteran Chris Shipe believes.
“The highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country,” Shipe said Thursday afternoon, quoting the late Gen. George S. Patton Jr.
Shipe, Clarke County’s Veteran of the Year in 2019, was the keynote speaker during a service at the Clarke County Fair to honor area veterans and remember fallen ones.
Thursday was Veteran’s Day at the fair. Any current or former member of the armed forces was admitted for free all day.
Each year, the fair holds a Veteran’s Day. Yet this year was the first time a formal recognition event was organized by the Clarke County Ruritan Club, which puts on the fair.
Shipe, president and CEO of Loudoun Mutual Insurance Co., joined the Army in March 1984 and served six years — three on active duty, and three in the reserves.
As a member of the elite 2nd Armored Division, he spent time stationed in both Texas and Germany.
“I’m a veteran of the Cold War, and thankfully I never had to serve in combat,” Shipe told about 70 veterans and others who gathered to hear his speech.
He officially was a “19 Kilo armored crewman, better known as a tanker,” while on active duty, he said.
Unofficially, “I was essentially Radar O’Reilly,” Shipe continued, referring to a character on the television series “MASH.” “I was selected to be the Jeep driver for the company commander, and I became the company clerk, responsible for maintaining much of my unit’s paperwork, including handing out the mail every day.”
He recalled memorable experiences he had while in the Army. For example, he said his unit was among the first “to get this new amazing machine called the M1 Abrams tank.”
Almost 40 years ago, it “was by far the most technologically advanced and fastest tank in the world,” said Shipe. “Imagine being a young soldier having the opportunity to serve on a tank that was operated like a video game and went 60 mph!”
Having machinery means nothing, though, without well-trained, competent men and women to operate it, according to Shipe.
“Yes, we have some of the best equipment in the world,” he told veterans. “But that equipment is useless without the dedicated service of people like you, the veteran, the American citizen soldier.”
At the start of World War II, Patton commanded the unit that Shipe later joined.
Evoking famous quotes by the general again, the speaker thanked veterans for their service.
“No military is better than its veterans and its service members,” Shipe declared. “The reason that the U.S. military has no peer in the world is because of our tradition of the citizen soldier who willingly serves their country.”
Since the draft ended in 1975, everyone who has gone into the military has done so voluntarily, he mentioned.
But to those who were drafted before then, “when the notice came, you didn’t shirk your responsibilities,” he said.
Immediately prior to Shipe’s speech, the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard marched with members of area veterans’ groups on the fairgrounds in front of the grandstands.
Al Johnson, chaplain for Clarke County American Legion Post 41, prayed that God will bless veterans who now suffer physical and mental ailments stemming from combat.
Fair officials urged attendees to thank veterans for serving their country. Johnson urged people to remember fallen soldiers.
“May their souls rest in peace,” he said.
The Ruritans already are planning to hold a similar Veteran’s Day service during next year’s fair.
