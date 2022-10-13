BERRYVILLE — A month after her death, Queen Elizabeth II continues to be remembered — in Berryville as well as Britain.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the late sovereign will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church, 110 N. Church St., Berryville. The service is intended to give British people living in the region an opportunity to pay their respects.
Elizabeth was 96 when she died on Sept. 8. The official cause, listed on her death certificate, was "old age."
As queen, Elizabeth reigned 70 years and 214 days. It wasn't just the longest reign for any British royal family member, but also the longest of any female monarch in history.
"She was the only constant in an ever-changing world," said the Rev. Justin Ivatts, rector at both Grace and St. Mary's Episcopal churches.
A national period of mourning was declared in England leading up to her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19. Religious services in her honor were held throughout England, Scotland and Wales, and even in the United States. President Biden ordered flags outside federal buildings to fly at half-staff prior to her burial.
Ivatts, a native of Britain, visited his homeland on a mission trip shortly after Elizabeth died. He mourned the loss of the queen with his fellow countrymen and attended a remembrance service in her honor at Selby Abbey in North Yorkshire.
He greatly admired Her Majesty.
"She was the leader of my nation," Ivatts said. And, as a man in his mid-40s, "I never have known any other monarch."
What made Elizabeth special, he said, was that "she was respectful, appreciated people, never high-and-mighty to anybody, and she had strong Christian faith."
The queen gave advice to many dignitaries, from British prime ministers to U.S. presidents. Still, she seemed to be able to talk with an average person as easily as she could politicos, Ivatts recalled.
Services in honor of the queen that he became aware of in Britain inspired him to hold a similar one here.
"There are a lot of British expats who live in this area" who may want to come, noted Ivatts.
The Winchester Star was unable to find any statistics showing how many British people live in the region. However, Census figures show they comprise about 2% of Washington's population.
Saturday's service will feature Scripture readings, prayer, music and remarks by Ivatts.
Although it's targeted to British people, the general public is welcome to attend, he said.
