WINCHESTER — Rouss City Hall is embarking on a five-month information quest to find out what Winchester residents like and don't like about the city's 16 parks and recreational areas.
Starting Monday, Winchester Parks and Recreation Department officials will host four feedback sessions — one in each voting ward — to gather in-person comments. Anyone who can't make it to one of the meetings can share their thoughts via an online survey that is available in both English and Spanish.
The in-person meetings will focus on the parks and recreational areas in the voting wards where each session is held, but residents are welcome to attend any meeting regardless of which ward they live in.
The first feedback session will focus on Ward 1 and be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday in the library at John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave. Ward 1 includes Whittier Park and the Abrams Creek Wetland Preserve.
The next session will focus on Ward 3 and be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 23 in the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 E. Cork St. Ward 3 includes Jim Barnett Park, Shawnee Springs Preserve, Overlook Green Space and Weaver Park.
The third session will address Ward 2 and be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 25 at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School, 550 Virginia Ave. Ward 2 includes Mellon Park, Ruth Jackson Memorial Park, Timbrook Park, NESW Park, Friendship Park and Frederick Douglass Park.
The fourth and final session will cover Ward 4 and be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Frederick Douglass Elementary School, 100 W. Cedarmeade Ave. Ward 4 includes Park Place Grounds, Harvest Ridge Park, Rolling Hills Green Space and Cedarmeade Green Space.
For those who can't attend an in-person session, the online survey at winchesterva.gov/parks allows residents to weigh in on all 16 parks and recreational areas. The survey includes 10 questions, takes about five minutes to complete and will be available through Sept. 28.
In addition to voicing opinions about the parks, the survey and in-person sessions also seek to discover what amenities residents would like to see in the future. Some possible additions include walking trails, picnic pavilions, restrooms, playgrounds, skateboard parks, splash pads and community gardens.
When completed, the collected comments will be submitted to the Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and used to prioritize future park improvements and upgrades.
For more information, visit winchesterva.gov/parks.
