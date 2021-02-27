BERRYVILLE — The Berryville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. March 23 on a proposal to reduce a residential setback requirement.
Developer Alton Echols has requested that the rear yard setback for single-family, detached houses be reduced from 40 feet to 30 feet in the Older Person Residential (OPR) zoning district.
The district is within Berryville’s northwest quadrant. Five current parcels would be affected by the change, said Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations.
Detached, single-family homes on OPR-zoned land must have a minimum lot size of 7,500 square feet.
Dunkle said she believes a 30-foot rear yard setback is appropriate for lots of that size. She mentioned, for example, that the DR-4 Detached Residential zoning district includes similar minimum lot sizes — 10,000 square feet for conventional lots and 7,500 square feet for cluster development lots, with 30- and 25-foot rear yard setbacks, respectively.
Echols recently developed the Robert Regan Village senior living complex in the northwest quadrant. He was not present when the planning commission recently heard Dunkle’s report about his request and slated the hearing.
Following the hearing, the commission will make a recommendation to Berryville Town Council as to whether the ordinance text amendment should be approved.
Under town rules, the council must hold its own hearing before making the final decision.
In another matter, the commission approved an adjustment requested by Jeremy and Shannon Tipton and D.W. Horton Inc. to the boundary of a parcel in the Rockcroft subdivision and a newly-created lot within the Fellowship Square subdivision. Both properties are zoned DR-4.
The adjustment was sought because of a difference in elevation between the parcels, Dunkle said.
“It makes perfect sense,” said commission member William Steinmetz, who lives nearby. He made the motion to approve the adjustment, and the vote was unanimous.
