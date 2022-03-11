WINCHESTER — The insurance company for the drivers who police say were racing before a crash on Aug. 8 in Frederick County that killed a 17-year-old girl have offered to settle with the girl’s parents.
In a filing in Frederick Circuit Court on Monday, Progressive Gulf Insurance Co. offered $125,000 to Debbie L. Ehrhardt and Paul E. Ehrhardt. Their daughter, Sarah Michelle Ehrhardt, was a passenger in a car driven by her brother Nicholas Isaiah Ehrhardt. Police said he was speeding during a race with driver Christopher Troy Colter in the eastbound lanes of Berryville Pike (Va. 7) when he lost control. The 2016 Ford Focus crashed into a fence and metal beams holding up the sign at the Oak Hill Grocery Store at 2807 Berryville Pike. The impact split the car in two.
Ehrhardt, 22, of the 2200 block of Papermill Road in Winchester, was charged with racing and reckless driving causing death, and speeding. Colter, 26, of the 4300 block of Senseny Road in Berryville, was charged with racing and reckless driving causing death, and leaving the scene of an accident. Both men are due back in Frederick Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on March 25.
Progressive offers $100,000 on behalf of Colter and $25,000 for Ehrhardt. Acceptance is contingent on the company being released from any further insurance claims on behalf of Sarah Ehrhardt.
Ehrhardt was a senior at Eukarya Christian Academy in Stephens City and a Winchester Church of God parishioner, according to her obituary. It said she enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and dogs.
