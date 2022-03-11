Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.