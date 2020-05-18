STEPHENS CITY — A $100,000 wrongful death settlement has been proposed for the family of a Stephens City man killed in a car crash in Clarke County on April 29, 2019.
The money would come from the Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., on behalf of car owner William W. Swindell, who is the half-brother of victim Walter Jerome “Jerry” Mott III. That’s according to documents filed in Frederick County Circuit Court on May 8.
Mott was a passenger in a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by 30-year-old Melissa Ann Welsh of White Post, who is the mother of Swindell’s two children. Swindell said in an interview after the crash that Welsh and Mott had just dropped off the twins at school when the crash occurred in the 14000 block of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) at White Post Road (Route 658).
Welsh was southbound on the highway and was turning left onto White Post Road when the Altima was struck on the passenger side by a northbound 1997 Ford Ranger driven by a Brandon Taylor Ellmore. The Ranger rolled over, but the 25-year-old Ellmore, who was wearing a seat belt, wasn’t seriously injured. The 42-year-old Mott died at the scene.
Welsh was cited for failure to yield. She paid a $30 fine and $60 in court costs, according to Clarke County General District Court records.
Mott, who had no children, worked as a stock associate at Walmart. He also was a comic book and movie collector who was beloved by his nieces and nephews, according to Swindell and Mott’s obituary. “Whenever you asked Jerry about any movie, he had it in his collection and could tell you anything about them,” the obituary said.
Mott’s parents were in the Air Force, and he grew up at Air Force bases in Europe and the U.S. before moving to Stephens City about 2001.
“He was a friend to many and dearly loved by his mother,” the obituary said. “He will be deeply missed by all that knew him and loved him.”
