WINCHESTER — A $30,000 settlement has been proposed in the death of a pedestrian stuck by a driver on March 24 of last year.
Douglas Ellsworth Carr was struck near the Hogue Creek Country Market at 4780 Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) in Frederick County about 2:55 p.m. Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman, said in an email last week that Carr was walking in the roadway to retrieve an item that fell from his truck when he was hit. The 57-year-old Carr was struck by a westbound 2006 Toyota Solara driven by 86-year-old Rolf Herbert Mielzarek. Coffey said Mielzarek was driving the 55-mph speed limit and no charges were filed over the death.
The compromise settlement was proposed by Mielzarek and the Westfield Insurance Co., his auto insurer, according to documents filed last week in Frederick County Circuit Court. The proposal was in response to a wrongful death claim filed by Valerie S. Carr, Douglas Carr's sister. "This settlement is not to be construed or intended as an admission of liability," wrote attorney William J. G. Barnes, who represents Mielzarek and Westfield.
Carr, of Augusta, W.Va., was a carpenter and father of one, according to his obituary. It said he was "a special person who touched the lives of many."
Barnes wrote that about $7,200 will go to Valerie Carr to reimburse her for funeral expenses and court costs. The remainder will go to Emma Ann Carr, Douglas Carr's granddaughter, when she turns 18.
