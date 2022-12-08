MIDDLETOWN — Combining the wacky, colorful world of Dr. Seuss with the cold, gray world of Charles Dickens, Selah Theatre Group plans to defy expectations this holiday season when it takes the stage with “A Seussariffic Christmas Carol” at Laurel Ridge Community College.
The show will run eight performances over two weekends — this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and Dec. 16-18 — at the William H. McCoy Theatre, 173 Skirmisher Lane, Middletown, and feature a cast of mostly kids, teens and college students.
In a retelling of "A Christmas Carol," the beloved story of a miserly, pragmatic businessman who learns to be more charitable after being haunted by his past, present and probable future, the play written by director LaTasha Do’zia is packed full of laughs and silliness to balance the ghosts.
“It’s not so much a horror story,” Do’zia said. “It’s very family-friendly.”
Because of the actors who auditioned this year, she rewrote many of the characters from the version that Selah Theater had performed in 2015 at its previous home in Front Royal.
This year’s show reimagines Ebenezer Scrooge as Ebenita Scrooge and Tiny Tim Cratchit as Tiny Tammy Sue Hoo.
Playing Scrooge in her debut with Selah Theatre Group is 24-year-old Laurel Ridge student Danielle Juratovac.
Do’zia said the switch in much of the casting happened because Juratovac was the best choice to play Scrooge. But changing the character from an old man to an old woman also changed the other characters, which Juratovac said made sense because it was mostly girls who auditioned.
“The play got gender-bent and flipped,” Juratovac said. “And then my love interest was cast as a boy instead.”
Teah Draper will play Scrooge’s late business partner, Jackie Marley, and Sofia Carballo will play Tiny Tammy Sue Hoo, a character with one foot in the world of Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Juratovac’s character of Scrooge also channels the world of Seuss in the tall hat she wears that resembles both the mid-1800s style of Dickens’ costumes and the hat from Seuss’s “The Cat in the Hat” — a point that Juratovac said has been delighting her 3-year-old nephew to no end.
He’s planning to come to the show, she said, and since there’s no Cat in the Hat character, she told him that she’s playing what he now refers to as “Cat Hat.”
Additionally, she said, “He calls the Grinch ‘Green Cat.’”
Other cast members are Sam Brackens, Amelia Cook, Tammi Cooke, Josie Dellinger, Naomi Greenwalt, Moira Hunt, Andrew Iden, Cameron Joyner, Gianna Parente, Nora Parente, Logan Ruge, Amber Shayeb, Khary-Joelle Smith-Hervo and Oliver Varela, with Owen Uhry as Bobbie Cratchit.
Nephew Fred is still portrayed as a man but will be wishing his Auntie Scrooge a merry Christmas, instead of the traditional Uncle Scrooge.
Offering more female lead roles brings a fresh twist to a story that for 160 years has mainly catered to male leads.
Switching out Mr. Scrooge for Ms. Scrooge isn’t original, as various other stage and film productions have done so in recent years, but it’s still relatively unusual.
There’s the 1995 film “Ebbie,” about ruthless shop-owner Elizabeth “Ebbie” Scrooge, who learns the true meaning of Christmas.
“Ms Scrooge,” from 1997, follows Ebenita Scrooge, the owner of a savings and loan firm, as she learns from the ghost of her late business partner, Maude Marley, to change her selfish ways before it’s too late.
A 2015 story at splinternews.com titled “A history of female Scrooges,” also listed 2000’s “A Diva’s Christmas Carol,” which follows former pop star Ebony Scrooge and the ghost of her late girls group partner Marli Jacob among five other films that ran from 2003 to 2013 on Hallmark Channel, ABC Family, NBC (“Kelly Clarkson’s Cautionary Music Tale”) or went straight to video.
“[O]nly in the last 20 years have we started to see female versions of Ebenezer Scrooge,” the story says. “Even now, these characters are rare, and seemingly the exclusive province of TV movies.”
In 2019, Sally Dexter was the first female Scrooge to appear in a London stage production of “A Christmas Carol,” according to a Nov. 23, 2019 story in The Guardian. Dexter plays Scrooge’s sister, Fan, who, instead of dying young, as portrayed in the original story, outlives her brother and goes on to become the abusive and emotionally destitute “monster” who’s visited by three spirits on her way to redemption.
The story noted that the play offered a female ghost, which is unusual in London stage history, though a good 17 years earlier, “A Muppet Christmas Carol” starring Michael Caine offered a female Ghost of Christmas Past.
This year’s production of “A Christmas Carol” at the McCarter Theatre on the campus of Princeton University has cast actresses in the roles of Ebenezer Scrooge and young Scrooge as well as Old Joe, its website says at mccarter.org. The theater also has a long history of casting a woman in the role of the Ghost of Christmas Present.
Another stage play making the rounds since 2011 — “A Seussified Christmas Carol,” by Peter Bloedel — offers a similar concept of Dr. Seuss characters in the roles of Dickens’ characters, though Scrooge and Timmy Loo Hoo are often if not exclusively played by male actors.
Though much beloved, “A Christmas Carol” is normally a grim cautionary tale about a man who may have made all the right choices for building a successful money-lending business but who has made all the wrong choices when it comes to love and looking out for his neighbors.
Recalling how she ran lines with her husband, Juratovac said she was struck by how dark the plotline still manages to be even under the guise of the absurd.
“Can you imagine being haunted and then having someone showing you your own grave?” she recalled asking him.
It’s spooky stuff for a Christmas show, but she said the cast at Selah delivers it all in a package that audiences can enjoy with plenty of laughs.
“I think it’s good fun,” Juratovac said. “There’s a lot of jokes. Jokes for kids, jokes that the parents will probably get.”
Combining Seuss with Dickens has also allowed for characters like Jackie Marley the Lorax, the narrators of Thing One and Thing Two, and the Ghost of Christmas Past who represents the book “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”
Food served during each show’s intermission will also combine the traditional with the goofy in menu items like hot chocolate and cotton candy.
Selah Theatre performs about eight shows a year, three of them at Laurel Ridge and the rest at 811 S. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester.
Though Juratovac is new to Selah, she has performed with the Fairfax Follies at Laurel Ridge, previously Lord Fairfax Community College, and also did theater in high school in Maryland and then at Strasburg High.
Glad to have found her, Do’zia called her “the sweetest, kindest person.”
She’s the “polar opposite of Ebenita,” Do’zia said.
Far from hoarding her gifts, “she brings candy for the kids,” Do’zia noted.
“It’s amazing to see her play this really cruel person,” she said. But through Scrooge’s transformation, she added, “We get to see Danielle a little bit at the end.”
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Selah Theatre will also be collecting unwrapped toys, clothes and Christmas gifts for area foster children.
Tickets are available for $15 at selahtheatreproject.org or 540-684-5464.
