The Millbrook High School Performing Arts Department will present “Seussical the Musical” this weekend. Performances are at 7 p.m. today, 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Millbrook High School auditorium, 251 First Woods Drive. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 5 and under.
