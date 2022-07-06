NEW MARKET — The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields foundation (SVBF) announced Tuesday that it will soon develop seven new battlefield parks and open 1,731 acres of historic Shenandoah Valley land to the public.
The creation of the battlefield parks was possible after the Virginia legislature appropriated $4.75 million in its biennial budget to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District over the next two years. The money will be used to promote heritage tourism, increase public access to preserved lands, and improve the visitor experience at preserved Shenandoah Valley battlefield sites.
The foundation, the management entity for the National Historic District, described the investment as the most important action for battlefield preservation since the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund's creation in 2010.
“This appropriation is a seminal moment for the National Historic District and the Battlefields Foundation,” said foundation CEO Keven Walker in a news release. “It is an unprecedented and unparalleled investment in battlefield parks and battlefield tourism, one that will benefit the citizens of Virginia for decades to come.”
The seven new battlefield parks will be developed across Frederick, Shenandoah, Rockingham, and Highland counties as part of the foundation's Shenandoah Valley Tourism Infrastructure Plan. Improvements will include highway signage, parking facilities, trailheads, restroom facilities, trails, interpretive signage, environmental protections, fencing, completion of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum and creation of the New Market history and education center.
Parks included in the foundation's work will be Second Winchester, Fisher’s Hill, Tom’s Brook, New Market, Cross Keys, Port Republic, and McDowell. Battlefields that will benefit from new visitor services include Third Winchester, Cedar Creek, and Piedmont.
The foundation says battlefields and historic preservation are “powerful and proven economic drivers for the region.”
An independent study by the National Park Service found that the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District generates $291.3 million in annual economic impact through tourism and supports 3,930 jobs.
Based on the current economic impact of the National Historic District, this investment is expected to generate a more than 600 to one return over 10 years, according to the foundation.
Walker said the appropriation results from “the hard work, support, and vision” of state legislators. Del. Tony O. Wilt sponsored the amendment for the appropriation in the House of Delegates, and Sen. Emmett Hanger and Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel co-sponsored it in the Senate. Del. Barry Knight and Del. Terry Austin, chair and vice‐chair, respectively, of the House Appropriations Committee, were instrumental in the appropriation. Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert was one of the appropriation's strongest proponents.
“Virginia’s history runs through the Shenandoah Valley, and I’m honored to have been a part of the team that worked to make this happen,” Gilbert said in the release. “These funds will build on the great work already done by the Foundation and others who have fought to preserve these hallowed, historic grounds, and ensure that they’re here for future generations to experience, learn from, and enjoy.”
Other delegates who offered support include G. John Avoli, Bill Wiley, Chris Runion, and Ronnie R. Campbell.
The foundation says the new parks will increase visitation by heritage tourists and those seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The foundation also believes the new parks will benefit hotels, restaurants, wineries, gas stations, convenience stores and other tourist destinations.
“Virginia has reaffirmed its commitment to sharing its history with the world,” Walker said. “This funding will ensure a bright future for the Shenandoah Valley through heritage tourism."
Log In
