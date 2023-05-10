BERRYVILLE — Seven people are being honored by the Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) for helping to preserve county history through architectural and landscaping improvements.
Certificates of merit will be presented to Nancy Polo, Forrest Pritchard, Romey Michael, Bill and Marcia Waite, and Alvin “Pigeye” and Kimberly Poe during the 24th Annual Historic Preservation Awards ceremony on May 17.
May is recognized as National Preservation Month annually.
“It is truly an honor every year to recognize the hard work that owners of historic properties put into restoring and preserving their homes and buildings,” said HPC Chairwoman Betsy Arnett.
“Restoring a historic property is definitely a labor of love,” Arnett said. “These awards are a small way of letting people know that the community has noticed and appreciates their efforts to retain Clarke County’s historic character.”
Polo and Pritchard are being honored for their rehabilitation of 20 W. Main St. in downtown Berryville.
The two-story, gable-end, vernacular commercial building is believed to have been constructed around 1900. Historical records indicate, however, that a small building sometimes used as a marketplace had been erected on site as early as 1867.
Once home to Berryville’s first A&P grocery store, the ground floor of the building was empty for decades. After purchasing the building in 2018, Polo and Pritchard upgraded it to meet modern construction standards while keeping its historical integrity. They have since opened Homespun, a farm-to-table restaurant and market, on the ground floor.
Polo, an accomplished artist, also painted a bucolic scene from Clarke County on the building’s exterior.
Sensitivity, vision and hard work went into the project, Arnett said.
Michael is being honored for her refurbishment of 29 W. Main St., just a short distance away from Polo and Pritchard’s building and across the street.
Built around 1850, Michael’s building was the county’s first jail until 1892 when a new lockup was constructed on North Church Street near the courthouse. The building then was used for a general store and later a barbershop.
After buying it a few years ago, Michael thoughtfully rehabbed the building to preserve its historical characteristics, Arnett said. She now operates a hair salon there.
The Waites are being honored for refurbishing Bishop’s Gate at 18983 Blue Ridge Mountain Road in Bluemont five years ago. They live on an adjacent site.
Dating to the early 1900s, the cottage in the Bear’s Den Historic District was built for Charles C. McCabe, a Methodist pastor who many people fondly referred to as “bishop.”
The couple carefully rehabbed the two-story, wood frame, gable-roofed house for use as a vacation rental, “bringing it up to modern standards while maintaining its historical charm,” said Arnett.
Renovations to a small commercial building to 214 White Post Road, in the unincorporated village of the same name, prompted the Poes to be honored.
The building, made of concrete blocks and having a stepped parapet facade, was constructed by Fritzie and William Carper around 1950. It had been vacant for many years when the couple bought it in 2018.
“They carefully restored it, added a compatible front porch and now use it as an office for their construction business,” Arnett noted.
“Bringing an otherwise derelict building back to life, near the iconic white post in the center of the village, has helped beautify the community in general,” she added.
Already, the HPC has awarded 97 certificates of merit since 2000 for projects involving rehabilitation of historic structures or the stewardship of historic resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.