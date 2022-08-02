BERRYVILLE — Going once. Going twice. Sold ... hopefully.
Seventeen properties in Clarke County on which delinquent taxes are owed are up for sale as part of an online auction.
The Richmond law firm of Sands Anderson PC is managing the auction. Bids will be accepted through 11 a.m. Aug. 23.
County Treasurer Sharon Keeler said the auction is being held entirely online because of factors pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All but one of the properties are in Shenandoah Retreat. Most of those subdivision properties are ones for which taxes have been owed for at least a few years, Keeler said.
Many of the subdivision's lots are so small that "you need several to build on," she said.
With the lots up for sale, some of their owners are deceased, and "the inheritors really don't want them," added Keeler.
The following properties being auctioned are in Shenandoah Retreat:
• Parcel 1 (Maxon) Lot 4, Block 2B, Unit 1, on White Oak Lane, Tax Map 17A214-4.
• Parcel 2 (Hagan) Lot 8, Block 2A, Unit 1, corner of White Oak Lane and Beechwood Lane, Tax Map 17A218-8.
• Parcel 3 (Merrill) Lot No. 72, Block 4, Unit 1, on Honeysuckle Lane, Tax Map 17A210-72.
• Parcel 4 (Monroe) Lot 2, Block 1D, Unit 1, on Laurel Lane, Tax Map 17A1-7-2.
• Parcel 5 (Moore) Lot 55, Block 1-C, Unit 1, on Pine Crest Lane, Tax Map 17A1-3-55.
• Parcel 6 (Rodgers) Lot 39, Block 1, Unit 1, on Evergreen Lane, Tax Map 17A1-5-39.
• Parcel 7 (Minnock) Lot 56, Block 1-C, Unit 1, on Evergreen Lane, Tax Map 17A1-3-56.
• Parcel 8 (Taylor) Lot 60, Block 7, Unit 1, on Evergreen Lane, Tax Map 17A211-60.
• Parcel 9 (Burrus) Lot 73, Block 7, Unit 1, on Evergreen Lane, Tax Map 17A211-73.
• Parcel 10 (Anderson) Lots 15 and 16, Block 3, Unit 1, on Parker Lane, Tax Map 17A1-1-15 and Tax Map 17A1-1-16.
• Parcel 11 (Ivy) Lot 2, Block 2L, on Cedar Lane, Tax Map 17A4292L-2.
• Parcel 12 (Polley) Lot 8, Block 2L, on Cedar Lane, Tax Map 17A4292L-8.
• Parcel 13 (Atwell) Lot 42, Block 1, Unit 1, on Timber Lane, Tax Map 17A1-5-42.
• Parcel 14 (Manch) Lot 103, Block 1A, Unit No. 1, on Timber Lane, Tax Map 17A1-2-103.
• Parcel 15 (Lehning) Lot 148, Block 1A ext, on Timber Lane, Tax Map 17A1-2-148.
• Parcel 16 (Lehning) Lot 169, Block 1A ext, on Timber Lane, Tax Map 17A1-2-169.
The other property being auctioned is Parcel 17 (Robinson) 1 acre, more or less, southside of Castleman Road, Tax Map 16-A-9.
State code enables properties to be sold when localities have not received any tax payments on them within two years.
All sales are subject to approval by Clarke County Circuit Court.
A 10% buyer’s premium will be added to the highest bid on each property, and it will become part of the total sale price.
For more information about the auction, go online to https://www.forsaleatauction.biz/auctions/detail/bw85060.
Winning bidders should be notified within a day or two of the auction's close, Keeler said.
