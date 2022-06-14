WINCHESTER — The Winchester Area NAACP and the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) will host an inaugural Juneteenth event at the museum on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The MSV is located at 901 Amherst St in Winchester.
Also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth commemorates the day freedom was proclaimed to slaves in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, by Union Gen. Gordon Granger — over two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.
Sunday’s event is a free admission family day open to everyone. According to an event press release, “Juneteenth will be a day nourished by history and culture.” The NAACP and the MSV are encouraging people to enjoy the day, socialize and have fun. At the event people can:
- Listen to live music by Souled Out band from 2-5 p.m.
- Enjoy tunes from Michael DJ MIXX Page
- Dine at locally-owned food trucks
- Engage with vendors and exhibitors supporting the community
- Talk with regional Buffalo Soldiers
- Bring your kids for hands-on activities and balloon animals
- Use a photo booth
- Visit NAACP-sponsored “Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery” exhibit from Philadelphia.
- Explore the MSV exhibitions including "Contributions: African-Americans in the Shenandoah Valley" and "Danny Lyon: Memories of the Southern Civil Rights Movement."
Miles K. Davis, former Shenandoah University business school dean and current president of Lindfield University in Oregon, will be the event's guest speaker.
Winchester NAACP President Michael Faison said the local NAACP had been actively discussing ways to celebrate Juneteenth and “bring the community together” for over a year. He said Juneteenth is a reminder that many African Americans were still denied freedom even after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. He described the holiday as a celebration of freedom and an opportunity to remember the stories and lives of the people who fought for emancipation.
“People shouldn't miss this opportunity,” Faison said. “You know, we have an exhibit that covers the history of African Americans in Frederick County and Clarke County as well. These are incredible stories, with incredible pictures. I'd say that this is a really great opportunity to remember history, hear people’s stories and have fun.”
Last June, President Joe Biden signed a bill to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
NAACP Communications Committee Lead Andy Gyurisin said there has been a growing desire locally to celebrate Juneteenth. He said the NAACP connected with the MSV and other local businesses to help make the event a reality. He said there is a hope for 300-500 people to turn out for the event.
“I think the big thing for me is that I'm excited as a community member, that this is happening in the Winchester, Frederick County area,” Gyurisin said. “I think it is perfect for families to join us, because I think it provides a great discussion and a great opportunity to learn. I'm also excited that it's open to everyone. So no matter your walk of life, you're welcome to join us and be a part of this great event.”
The NAACP encourages people to bring their family and chairs or a picnic blanket and stay all day.
Sponsors for the event include: American Woodmark, First Bank, Laurel Ridge Community College, Shenandoah University, Teresa and Mark Merrill, Valley Health and the MSV tent sponsor is SugarPlum Tent Company.
For more information, contact naacpwinchesterarea@gmail.com.
Other local Juneteenth celebrations include:
• From 6-8 p.m. Friday, community group Hood-Love and the Black Student Union from Handley High School will be in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, 20 N. Loudoun St., on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester, according to Hood-Love's Facebook page. The event will feature speakers and end with go-go music from the Collective Measure Band. Bring your own lawn chairs.
• "Together We Rise" is the theme of a Juneteenth celebration to be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds in Berryville. Admission is free.
The nonprofit Josephine School Community Museum, Josephine Improvement Association and Clarke County Training School & Johnson-Williams High School Reunion Association are putting on the event.
Clarke County's celebration will focus on educating people about the significance of Juneteenth, according to Bob and Alverna White, who are helping to organize it.
"It will involve educating as well as entertaining," Alverna White said.
One of the highlights will be a 1,000-Flag Slave Memorial Dedication to honor deceased enslaved people from the county, she said.
Members of the Buffalo Soldiers of the Greater Washington D.C. Area will also make an appearance.
Buffalo Soldiers were established by Congress in 1886 as the first peacetime all-African American regiments in the regular U.S. Army. The Washington-based organization was chartered as an affiliate of the National 9th & 10th (Horse) Cavalry Association in 1993. Its mission is to perpetuate the memory of deceased comrades and their accomplishments in defending the nation, according to its website.
Another highlight will be a Martin Luther King Jr. impersonator who will recite the civil rights leader's "I Have a Dream" speech.
Musical entertainment will included a performance by local band Souled Out, among others. DJ Mike will warm up the crowd at 11 a.m. The Rise Band and Show will perform Motown music at noon.
Vendors and children's activities also will be part of the event.
Bring your own lawn chairs.
More details available at juneteenth2022.myevent.com
