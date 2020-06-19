This story has been updated.
WINCHESTER — A number of local government offices will be closed today in honor of Juneteenth, an annual celebration that marks the end of slavery in the United States.
On Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he would support legislation making Juneteenth an annual paid state holiday. Juneteenth, also known as “Freedom Day” or “Emancipation Day,” falls on June 19. Northam has given state workers today off in recognition of Juneteenth, and he encouraged other employers to do the same.
Frederick County government offices will be closed today, as it follows the state holiday calendar, a county news release said. The landfill and all citizen convenience sites will be open. The Office of Elections will be closed, but it will be operate from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. Saturday for absentee in-person voting. Stephens City, Middletown and Berryville town offices will be closed today. Clarke County government offices will be open.
Because Juneteenth this year falls on a Friday, which is not a workday in Winchester Public Schools’ summer schedule, the division will observe the holiday on Monday. In a media release, WPS Superintendent Jason VanHeukelum said the past few weeks “have been a time of reflection and resolve,” referring to the protests against racism and police brutality that erupted around the world following the police killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25.
“I have heard directly from black educators, parents and students during this time and I am more convinced than ever that we need substantive change within our school division to dismantle institutional barriers as well as practices and bias toward the black community,” Van Heukelum stated. “No longer can we say, ‘I don’t see color.’ We must see color and every other form of difference in order to embrace and celebrate the beautiful tapestry of our collective humanity. Only by doing so, can we truly develop an equitable community.”
Juneteenth refers to June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger went to Galveston, Texas, to tell the country’s last enslaved black people that they were free and that the Civil War was over.
Currently 46 states and the District of Columbia honor Juneteenth as a holiday or day of recognition. For years Virginia has issued a proclamation in honor of Juneteenth.
Winchester Public Schools Equity Specialist Carl Rush said in the release that for newly freed African Americans in Texas in 1865, Juneteenth became a time “for reflection on years of severe hardship and unfair treatment.”
“But it was also a time to imagine the possibilities of the future,” Rush added. “I hope that all take the time to do the same. Take time to reflect on our tumultuous past as a country, but let us imagine the possibilities of the future and work together to make it a reality.”
WPS is discussing adding Juneteenth curriculum. It also will host an online forum on July 6 titled “Uniting Our Voices: Addressing Racial Inequality through Curriculum.” Last week, it held an online forum on helping children process racial injustice.
Clarke County Public Schools also will be closed today in observance of Juneteenth, CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop said. The division typically operates on Fridays during the summer, he added.
Bishop said the decision to observe Juneteenth follows Northam’s call for employers to recognize it as a holiday, effective this year. This is the first year the division has closed in recognition of Juneteenth.
“Closing [today] is one way that CCPS can recognize and honor what is commemorated as the end of slavery in the United States,” Bishop said.
Frederick County Public Schools, which does not operate on Fridays in the summer, isn’t adding a Juneteenth holiday at this time.
“There are no plans to add an additional holiday for staff next week in recognition of Juneteenth,” said Steve Edwards, the division’s coordinator of policy and communications.
Frederick’s School Board decides on the school calendar, including its holiday schedule, each year, he added. “As is the case each year, our calendar committee may consider possible changes to the holiday schedule as part of the process it follows to develop the 2021-22 school calendar.”
The City of Winchester government offices will be open today, as City Council must approve a CEMS (City Employee Management System) change to add a holiday.
