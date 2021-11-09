• Handley High School will hold its annual Veterans Day assembly on Thursday. All veterans are invited to attend. A continental breakfast will be served to guests at 8 a.m. inside the school, followed by an assembly in the Patsy Cline Theatre at 8:30 a.m. Face masks and photo IDs are necessary for entry. RSVP to Cristina Strigel at strigelc@wps.k12.va.us or call 540-662-3471 ext. 41002.
• Stephens City will host a Veterans Day program at 8 a.m. Thursday at the town’s Veterans Memorial on the south end of Main Street next to the old Stephens City School. The program will be streamed on Facebook Live for those who can’t attend.
• Berryville-Clarke County Veterans Day program will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Clarke County Veterans Memorial (west side of Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Ct., Berryville). Includes announcement of 2021 Berryville-Clarke County Veteran of the Year recipient and music by the Clarke County Community Band. Free and open to the public.
• Middletown’s Veterans Day program will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the town’s Veterans Memorial on the south end of Main Street.
