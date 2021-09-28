WINCHESTER — Brian Sean Dicken, who was convicted in 2019 of molesting an underage girl, was on stage in Baltimore when the Winchester Rescue Mission staff received an accreditation award on Friday.
But Dicken isn’t part of the mission’s board or staff and wasn’t involved in the accreditation, according to the Rev. Brandan Thomas, the mission’s executive director. He said on Monday that Dicken was on stage because his wife, Janice Dicken, is the mission’s hospitality director.
Thomas said he’s aware of Brian Dicken’s status and he only works as a contractor at the 33-bed men’s shelter on North Cameron Street, including doing plumbing work. No children are allowed there because some residents are sex offenders. Thomas said children sometimes briefly stay at the six-bed women’s shelter on Southwerk Street with their mothers, but no sex offenders are allowed there.
Dicken, now 40, was convicted of indecent liberties for groping an underage girl between 2014-17 while an associate pastor at Church of Christ at Mountain View in Frederick County. Healso taught at Mountain View Christian Academy, a private, K-12 school affiliated with the church. He was sentenced to five years with three suspended. The sentence includes five years of supervised probation during which time he can have no unsupervised contact with children other than his own, and registering as a sex offender for life.
Thomas posted photos of the accreditation ceremony on the mission’s Facebook page on Saturday, but removed them on Monday. He said he understands how they might create the impression that Dicken was part of the mission’s board or staff. Thomas said he received an anonymous email on Monday questioning Dicken’s role with the mission. The Star also received an email about Dicken. Thomas said he invited Dicken on stage because he didn’t want to ostracize him.
“He even asked me, ‘Do you want me in the picture?’” Thomas said. “I said, ‘You’re here with your wife, of course.’ This was a moment for everybody to celebrate.”
The accreditation was from Citygate Network, a Colorado Springs, Colorado-based nonprofit group that bills itself as the oldest community of religious-based homeless shelters and says it has over 300 members. Accreditation, also known as certification, is like a management audit for a business, according to Citygate’s website. It includes looking at the shelter’s finances and daily operations and protocol such as whether criminal background checks are done as part of the hiring process, according to Thomas.
Thomas said Dicken complies with the terms of his probation and sex offender status while at the mission. “We are very careful of where he goes, what he does and how he’s involved,” Thomas said.
Critics of making sex offenders register for life say it effectively demonizes them in society, something Thomas agrees with. He said criminals who have paid their debt to society shouldn’t be shunned.
“Some of the greatest men who have ever been to our shelter and have had the best success were men that were labelled as [sex offenders]. They paid their time and did everything they could to get their lives right,” he said. “Everybody deserves a chance to do the right thing when they have done the wrong thing. That’s what the mission’s always been about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.