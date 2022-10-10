Shadow painter

Israel Saenz of Elite Painting Services in Woodbridge appears to paint the brim of his straw hat in shadow as he raises his brush to paint the white trim above his head while working at a home at 214 E. Cork St. during Friday's sunny and warm weather.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

