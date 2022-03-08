Shamrock Scene

Shelly Dellinger, owner of Split Ends Hair Design on East Main Street in downtown Berryville, has added St. Patrick's Day decor to the winter scene that adorns the front window of her shop. Dellinger has been a stylist and salon owner in Berryville for 26 years. She said she is going to change the scene completely for Easter. Saint Patrick's Day is March 17.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

