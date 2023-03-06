Staying dry

Abby Frederick of Frederick County and her daughter, Autumn Albright, 4, share an umbrella as they walk on West Piccadilly Street to the Handley Library for a children's dance party event during Friday's rain showers.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

