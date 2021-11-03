WINCHESTER — After being postponed last March due to the pandemic, Shenandoah University’s School of Business will host its Business Symposium on Nov. 12.
The event, set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Halpin-Harrison Hall on the university’s main campus, will feature two keynote speakers: Daymond John from the hit TV show “Shark Tank” and Amilya Antonetti, CEO and creator of Genius Key, a SaaS (software as a service) platform that changes the paradigm for how people and opportunities come together.
“I think there’s a lot of excitement starting to generate. Until recently, we still were not sure it was going to happen simply because of COVID,” said SU Business School Dean Astrid Sheil. “Now, we know for sure it is happening. With that certainty comes excitement.”
The symposium is billed as a day of learning for business owners, community members and students interested in entrepreneurship.
“Our two keynote speakers are both really big in terms of entrepreneurship. That’s who they are. They are clear entrepreneurs,” Sheil said. “We’re really starting to build our entrepreneurship program here at Shenandoah. We’re starting to build entrepreneurship, not only within the Business School but throughout the university.”
John will present his five “S.H.A.R.K.” points, along with his personal story that spans 25 years of business leadership.
Antonetti will share insight into the “gig” economy and discuss how her Genius Key technology works to fuel that type of work.
The symposium also will have multiple breakout sessions on a variety of topics to help participants navigate the rapidly changing business world.
“I think entrepreneurship is the backbone to our economy,” Sheil said. “People always think the majority of Americans work in big corporations, but that is just not true. The fact is that most Americans work for organizations that have 50 or fewer people. Anything we can do these days to help increase that knowledge and awareness and help people get launched, that’s what we want to do.”
Sheil said she wants symposium guests to leave with a renewed spirit for entrepreneurship.
“I’ll consider it a success if people can walk away with something they can hold on to, something that really meant something to them professionally that really gave them an ‘a ha,’” she said. “Maybe it’s a little bit of courage to push forward. I think it’s a success when people say, ‘This helped me see my way forward.’”
The cost to attend is $115 per person for the full-day session. Students, including those in high school, may attend free of charge, but online registration is required. Registration includes presentations and a light continental breakfast, a boxed lunch, door prizes and a happy hour.
For details and to register, go to su.edu/symposium. For more information, contact the dean’s office at business@su.edu or 540-665-4572.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.