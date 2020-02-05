WINCHESTER — Daymond John, one of the “Sharks” on ABC’s popular entrepreneur pitch show “Shark Tank,” will be a keynote speaker at Shenandoah University’s 12th Annual Business Symposium on March 27, which is sponsored by the Harry F. Byrd Jr. School of Business.
John, who founded the hip hop apparel company FUBU in 1992, will share his “5 Shark Points: Fundamentals for Success in Business and Life” from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. in Stimpson Auditorium in Halpin-Harrison Hall.
“I look forward to speaking at Shenandoah University to share what I’ve learned from my entrepreneurial journey, not because I think everybody should start their own business, but because I think everybody can benefit from thinking and acting more entrepreneurially,” John said in an SU media release.
John, who grew up in Queens, New York, started FUBU in his mother’s home. At its peak, the global brand was raking in $350 million in annual sales, according to Business Insider.
In 2009, he was asked to join the cast of “Shark Tank,” a reality TV show where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to investors. The show is in its 10th season. According to online information, John has invested about $9 million of his own money in “Shark Tank” companies.
John has written five books, two of which have made him a New York Times best-selling author. In addition, he is chief executive officer of The Shark Group, which is a marketing and advertising agency with clients such as The White House, Johnson & Johnson, Miller Lite and Hasbro. He also is a Presidential Ambassador for Entrepreneurship, a program created by former President Barack Obama with the goal of creating entrepreneurial growth in the U.S.
Julia Duke, who chairs the Harry F. Byrd Jr. School of Business’s symposium committee, said she’s excited to hear John’s talk.
“We upped the ante with our keynote and it’s a reflection of the School of Business and the level of our programs,” she said.
The symposium typically sells out, but Duke predicts it will sell out even faster this year. Stimpson Auditorium only has about 350 seats, she said.
Duke said she got John to come speak at the symposium by reaching out to him through The Shark Group.
Cary Dunston, president of Winchester-based American Woodmark, a cabinet manufacturer, also will be a keynote speaker. Dunston will talk from 1:30 to 2:55 p.m. He joined American Woodmark in 2006 as senior vice president of manufacturing and supply chain services and was named CEO in 2015.
SU Business School Dean Astrid Sheil called this year’s symposium a “game-changer.”
“First, Daymond John will share his inspirational story, and in the afternoon Cary Dunston will talk about what it takes to sustain a multimillion-dollar business,” Sheil said in the release. “We believe that the presentations by Mr. John and Mr. Dunston will be our launching pad for igniting innovation, social entrepreneurship and sustainability across the campus and throughout the community.”
The symposium, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will have breakout sessions from 11 a.m. to noon and 12:15 to 1:15 p.m in Halpin-Harrison Hall. Topics will include protecting a business in cyberspace, taking networking to the next level, and training best practices for small businesses. A networking wine and cheese reception will be held from 3 to 4 p.m.
Preferred admission is $115 per person, which provides access to all symposium events. All students, including high schoolers, are admitted free with an ID.
New this year is discounted admission priced at $65 per person that includes a live stream of John’s talk and admission to all other symposium events.
To register, visit www.su.edu/symposium/
