Shawnee District needs Elaine Holliday
Today, the citizens of Shawnee District will have the opportunity to choose their Republican candidate for Board of Supervisors. There are three fine people running for the Republican nomination but one of them stands head and shoulders above the rest.
Elaine Holliday is a life-long resident of Frederick County, attended and graduated from Frederick County Public Schools and chose to stay in Frederick County to work and raise her family.
I have known Elaine and her family since we were both in elementary school. Her local roots run deep and she truly understands the needs and challenges faced by our County residents. Elaine is a woman of integrity; she will do the right thing and will not be beholden to any special interest group. As the Senior Accountant at Shenandoah University, Elaine has proven that she has the skills necessary to represent the people of Shawnee District. She is intelligent, caring and truly desires to serve her neighbors. Elaine Holliday is just the woman for the job and deserves your vote today at Millwood Fire Station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Doug McCarthy lives in Frederick County.
