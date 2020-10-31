WINCHESTER — Shawnee District residents will have the chance to select on Tuesday their representative on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
Richard Kennedy, who is the interim CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice and who previously served as the CEO of Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, is running as a Democrat against Republican candidate David Stegmaier, a former congressional staffer for 10th District representatives Barbara Comstock and Frank Wolf.
The Shawnee District is currently represented on an interim basis by Gene Fisher, who was appointed by the Board of Supervisors in December to fill a vacancy created when Shannon Trout stepped down in November because she was moving out of the area. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Trout’s four-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021.
If elected, Kennedy would be the lone Democrat on the Board of Supervisors.
“I'm very encouraged by the support I've received — donations as well as volunteers and general encouragement,” Kennedy said in a statement to The Star. “People in Shawnee and elsewhere in Frederick County have been very responsive to my campaign's positive message, and the focus on the issues that matter most to our families. I'm optimistic, but since this is my first campaign, it is difficult to predict how the election will turn out.”
When asked why people should vote for him, Kennedy said he brings experience and the ability to bring people together.
“I have tried to run a campaign based on the message that we can come together to build a strong future for Frederick County,” Kennedy said. “Experience and vision matters more than political labels. I believe my experience as former CEO of the local Chamber of Commerce, a long career in business and finance coupled with extensive nonprofit leadership, positions me to be part of the solution to the problems we face — in responding to and recovering from the pandemic and beyond. And my commitment to a strong and safe environment for students and teachers, supporting our businesses, attracting good jobs to Frederick County, and building a strong infrastructure will ensure that our community remains an attractive place to live.”
Stegmaier is also feeling good about his election chances.
“As a Republican candidate, I am likely to be the beneficiary of what is turning out to be a very good year for Republicans,” he told The Star in a statement. "As I talk to Shawnee District voters, I am finding that they are unhappy with the weak and aloof Democrat leaders in Richmond and in Congress whose comments encouraged the riots that resulted in the defunding of law enforcement and the canceling of American history and culture. Voters are also upset about the uncooperative attitude of Democrats regarding COVID-19, where they have attempted to use the pandemic to accomplish political goals such as bailouts of poorly run state and city governments, instead of prioritizing the needs of average Americans.”
Stegmaier said he would appreciate the vote of Shawnee District residents “who want a continuation of strong Republican leadership in Frederick County, whose common sense, conservative policies have brought prosperity and a high quality of life, while keeping our taxes low.”
He continued “If I am elected, my priorities will be to strengthen our public safety and education systems. Regarding the problems that continue to fester between the School Board and members of the Board of Supervisors, I am hoping to use my knowledge and experience to serve as a liaison between the two boards.”
Today is the last day for early in-person voting in Virginia. Frederick County residents can cast their ballots early from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Frederick County Voter Registration Office, 107 N. Kent St., Suite 102 or the satellite office at 261-263 Sunnyside Plaza Drive. For those who prefer to vote at their local precincts on Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Polling place information can be accessed at: www.fcva.us/departments/office-of-elections-voter-registration/polling-place-information.
