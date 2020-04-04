WINCHESTER — In 1966, George B. Whitacre and William Lee Whitacre set out a roadside farm stand in front of Shawnee Canning Company on the original U.S. 522 in Cross Junction. Fifty-four years later, Lisa W. Johnson along with her father, William Whitacre, and son Scott Johnson opened the doors on the family’s second store on Senseny Road in Frederick County.
“We had been looking for a location in Winchester for about three years," said Scott Johnson, vice president of retail operations at Shawnee Canning Company. "Everywhere we looked at didn’t have the right fit. We wanted something that felt like us, that looked like a country store.”
The former Country Store — and most recently the location of Smokey T’s Southern Kitchen — just east of Winchester was the perfect fit. It had the look the family was going for, the location as wells as an eager customer base.
“We got a lot feedback from local residents, they’ve been hungry for a place like this,” he said.
In June last year, they started work on the building. Cleaning, fixing a leaky roof, painting murals on the original walls, and redecorating the interior took some time but the payoff was worth it when they opened the doors of the new Shawnee Springs Market in mid-March.
“We’re not taking away from what it was, but putting our spin on it and making it feel like home for us," Johnson said.
One nice surprise during renovations? The discovery that the building was originally a barn.
“As we were cleaning up the back section, we realized it was actually a barn. The barn was moved in the 1950s from the original farm that is now Oakdale Crossing,” he said.
They took down the insulation and ceiling tiles that covered the former hayloft area and left it exposed instead so that customers could appreciate the original building.
Patrons can expect all of the same food and merchandise available at the original location in Cross Junction.
“We have fresh produce, which during off season it comes in all over East Coast," Johnson said. "Starting in June to Thanksgiving we have produce off our farm. All the products we manufacture at our cannery — all the apple butters, with a little slideshow that shows we actually make these and how we do it. Craft beer — we can do crowlers, I always wanted to do that at other store — [and] our famous baked goods."
Other items for sale include frozen local meat, grocery products like soft drinks, potato chips, cheese, bread, wine, pies, candy, and merchandise like natural bath and body products, tote bags, holiday décor and other gift items.
“We’re a modern country store. The country store of old with a 21st century twist on it,” Johnson said.
Unlike the Cross Junction market, there are certain items they will not be selling at the Senseny Road location — convenience store-type items like fuel, cigareets and lottery tickets.
“This is our way — first of hopefully more than one new store — to show people the things we love to do and bring local produce and products to people’s backyards,” Johnson said.
The new market opened right before restrictions were put in place due to COVID-19, but Johnson said business has been good. Precautionary measures have been taken to ensure a clean and sanitized store, and shoppers have followed the social distancing rules.
“We’ve been really busy through it all," he said. "People have been shopping small as opposed to going to Martin’s because we do deal with a lot of local vendors. I do get a delivery of meat every week. We have a lot of products people are struggling to find."
Once life returns to normal, Johnson said they will be able to bring back in some of their usual activities, like samples.
“We like to sample our products, we have dip mixes that aren’t selling very well right now because no one can try them. It's really a big part of our businesses [but because of] safety precautions we can’t do right now. Beer sampling, all this is coming in the future,” he said.
Shawnee Springs Market is located at 1488 Senseny Road in Winchester. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.
