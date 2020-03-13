WINCHESTER — Several Shawneeland residents complained to the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night that they were excluded from the process of developing the Shawneeland budget.
The Frederick County Public Works Committee on Feb. 25 unanimously recommended that the county’s Board of Supervisors approve a $1.15 million budget for FY21 for the Shawneeland Sanitary District. Although the spending plan did not include a fee increase for residents of Shawneeland, as had been originally proposed, many Shawneeland residents were upset they had no say in the budget.
“Many residents feel betrayed by the county and the actions that took place,” said Shawneeland resident Lynn Schmitt. “This is not the normal standard, nor is it what would be expected. The residents work hard for the money that is placed in the budget and their voice should matter and be taken into consideration. Somewhere along the way, Shawneeland residents’ voice has been taken away.”
Shawneeland resident Ruth Perrine said the decision of the Public Works committee may have been a miscommunication, but “it did leave some residents and property owners feeling insignificant and betrayed.”
Shawneeland is a private community in western Frederick County made up of 2,000 residents. Shawneeland property owners pay yearly fees to the Shawneeland Sanitary District, which was established by the county in 1987. All money collected is used for improvements in Shawneeland, such as road maintenance.
Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber told Shawneeland residents during a special meeting on Feb. 24 that he was told by Public Works Committee Chairman and Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy that the Public Works Committee would not vote on the Shawneeland budget until its March 24 meeting. But McCarthy was absent from the Feb. 25 Public Works meeting and Graber said the information was probably not conveyed to the other committee members.
On Wednesday, several Shawneeland residents told the supervisors they should have the opportunity to provide input into the budget process. Schmitt felt that Shawneeland residents would have a better understanding of what is needed in the budget than Public Works Director Joe Wilder.
“Mr. Wilder is not a resident of Shawneeland, nor does he pay fees toward our community,” Schmitt said. “So I ask, how does he know what Shawneeland residents expect or what we are accustomed to? Does he know what we are willing to live without and what we are willing to sacrifice?”
Shawneeland Sanitary District Advisory Committee member Jeff Stevens said he thinks one of Shawneeland’s personnel, as well as some other items, need to be cut from the budget.
McCarthy said he does not believe that the Public Works committee “had any intention of being devious or backstabbing or betraying” and believes the committee does an excellent job at budgeting. He said “they are all fine people.”
Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells, who is also on the Public Works Committee meeting, said the decision to approve the budget on Feb. 25 “wasn’t anything personal or out of what we normally do” and said committee meetings don’t provide public comment opportunities. He said the committee was just following procedure.
Graber said the Public Works Committee should go back and receive input from the five-member Shawneeland Sanitary District Advisory Committee and then revise the Shawneeland budget accordingly. The Shawneeland Sanitary District Advisory Committee members are appointed by the supervisors. Members provide input about issues affecting Shawneeland, but the decision-making power rests with the supervisors
McCarthy, Graber, Wells and Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn voted in favor of sending Shawneeland’s budget back to Public Works for review, so that input from Shawneeland could be implemented. Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., Shawnee Supervisor Gene Fisher and Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter voted against sending the budget back to committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.