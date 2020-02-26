WINCHESTER — It looks like Shawneeland residents won’t see an increase in their annual maintenance fee after all.
The Frederick County Public Works Committee on Tuesday decided against raising the fee from $660 to $800 on improved lots, a difference of $140, for fiscal year 2021. The proposed fee hike angered many of the 2,000 residents who live in the private community in western Frederick County.
Shawneeland property owners pay yearly fees to the Shawneeland Sanitary District, which was established by the county in 1987. All money collected is used for improvements in Shawneeland, such as road maintenance.
At its Tuesday meeting, the Public Works Committee unanimously recommended that the county’s Board of Supervisors approve a $1.15 million budget for FY21 for the Shawneeland Sanitary District. The spending plan does not include a fee increase.
At its Dec. 3 meeting, the committee suggested a $140 increase to compensate for a budget shortfall — the Sanitary District’s revenues are only projected to be $812,880 in FY21.
Shawn Graber, who represents the Back Creek District on the Board of Supervisors, spoke against the proposed fee hike at a county budget work session earlier this month after receiving calls from concerned Shawneeland residents. Shawneeland is in the Back Creek District.
The county’s Public Works Department staff was then directed by the supervisors, on Graber’s behalf, to consider a different budget scenario in which one full-time motor equipment operator is cut from the Sanitary District’s staff as well as $100,000 for road maintenance, which would reduce the recommended fee hike from $140 to $70.
But Public Works Director Joe Wilder said on Tuesday that he does not think the position should be eliminated. Seven people are employed by the district — a manager, secretary, senior motor equipment operator, three regular motor equipment operators and one laborer. He said the position is vital.
“The problem is if you get roads in good shape and let them go for a few years, they are going to fall in disrepair and start having problems,” Wilder said.
County Administrator Kris Tierney and Public Works Committee Member Harvey Strawsnyder agreed.
“I think from where I’m sitting, to go and cut the budget is kind of an extreme-knee-jerk reaction,” Tierney said. “We’ve had the same staff out there for over a decade ... So I would suggest that we try to forgo the fee increase or do a minimal increase. But I think to cut staff is just sort of unnecessary and, in the end, detrimental.”
Wilder noted that because of the mild winter the district has been able to save a “ton of money” on snow removal and related expenses, so the county should be able to transfer those savings, about $350,000, to the district’s reserves.
The matter now goes to the supervisors for consideration.
While it appears Shawneeland residents have been spared a fee hike, many wish they had more say in how the district’s funds are spent.
About 35 Shawneeland residents attended a Shawneeland Sanitary District Advisory Committee meeting on Monday night to voice their concerns. At the meeting, Graber said he is talking with fellow supervisor and Public Works Committee Chairman J. Douglas McCarthy about giving the five-member Shawneeland Sanitary District Advisory Committee and Shawneeland residents more of a say in their budget.
Shawneeland Sanitary District Advisory Committee members are appointed by the supervisors. Members provide input about issues affecting Shawneeland, but the decision-making power rests with the supervisors.
Graber asked residents for feedback and proposed three options:
Keep things the way they are, with the Public Works Department developing Shawneeland’s budget and the Board of Supervisors approving it.
Have the Shawneeland Sanitary District Advisory Committee develop its own budget. Final approval would still rest with the supervisors.
Have the Shawneeland Sanitary District Advisory Committee contract out projects — such as snow removal — instead of having the work be done by employees.
This discussion is expected to continue at the March 24 Public Works Committee meeting.
