STEPHENS CITY — The Shawquon Ruritan Club with host its 12th annual vehicle show on Aug. 3 at Newtown Commons on Main Street.
The show, set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature vintage and modern cars, trucks and tractors. Registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. on the day of the show. Participants can vote for their favorite cars between 10:30 a.m. and noon.
There is no entry fee, but donations will be accepted to raise money for scholarships the club gives to local high school students.
Ruritan member Harry Newman said anyone can enter a vehicle, “even brand-new cars if someone would like to bring theirs, whether it be a new Camaro or Mustang.”
Last year’s show had about 100 entries and raised about $3,000 for scholarships.
“Car shows are extremely popular in this area,” Newman said. “It’s amazing to me how many neat cars you never see except for car shows. It also brings camaraderie among the people that are interested in cars. Not only do you show your car, you get to see other cars, discuss what they’ve got and what they don’t have.”
Twenty awards will be given to cars from 1979 and earlier, 10 to cars from 1980 and later and 10 for tractors. There also will be a Best of Show award. The first 100 vehicles registered will receive a dash plaque and a goody bag.
The show will feature music by the Valley Cruisers, a raffle with a $500-value first place prize, live auctions and door prizes.
The rain date is Aug. 4.
“We hope for good weather,” Newman said.
For more information, call 540-662-7349 or 540-535-5528 or email pamshiley@gmail.com or harry.newman@comcast.net.
