WINCHESTER — The city’s effort to create rules governing the location and operation of homeless shelters was misconstrued this week by several people who were under the impression that a shelter was going to be built in their residential neighborhood.
It happened during Tuesday’s meeting of the Winchester Planning Commission when Zoning Administrator Alfredo Velasquez sought the panel’s opinion on a proposed amendment to City Code that would allow homeless shelters to locate by right in Winchester’s Health Services (HS) and Medical Center (MC) zoning districts, and with City Council’s issuance of a conditional-use permit in the city’s Highway Commercial (B-2), Commercial Industrial (CM-1), Residential Business (RB-1), Central Business (B1) and Education, Institution and Public Use (EIP) zoning districts.
Some people who live in Winchester’s only Health Services district — a relatively small area surrounding the former Winchester Memorial Hospital at 333 W. Cork St. — were under the impression that a homeless shelter was being proposed for the former hospital in their residential neighborhood, and they were none too pleased that Winchester failed to notify them about it.
“I am obviously in opposition for what it will bring,” Stewart Street resident Maritza Dyck said about the possibility of a homeless shelter being built near her house. “I cannot imagine dealing with something like that in the block next to my house.”
Marilyn Heath of Roszel Road said a homeless shelter would bring crime and violence to the peaceful neighborhood.
“This is a major residential area that is really prime for Winchester,” Heath said. “If you change it by putting a shelter down there, I just see nothing but problems coming forth.”
The old Winchester Memorial Hospital at the center of the Health Services district is being converted into a senior-living complex by Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago, which purchased the 3.7-acre campus for $7 million in 2014. Many of the ex-hospital’s neighbors, including Charles Robinson of Stewart Street, opposed the HDP development before it was approved by City Council in 2019, and were doubly incensed by what they believed was an attempt to add a homeless shelter to the facility’s campus.
“Condition 9 of HDP’s approval: This is to be assisted-living only,” Robinson told the Planning Commission on Tuesday. “I don’t know how they’re going to put a homeless shelter into assisted-living only.”
After hearing the concerns of eight residents, City Manager Dan Hoffman tried to clear the air.
“There currently is no proposal to put a homeless shelter on the particular property you’re discussing,” Hoffman told the meeting attendees. “This is just a text amendment so that we can start identifying where a homeless shelter or humanitarian shelter would or would not be appropriate.”
Velasquez said the proposed rules regarding homeless shelters would apply to the entire city, not just one portion of it. The only proposed shelter currently under consideration in Winchester would, if approved by City Council, occupy a vacant commercial building at 2655 Valley Ave., in a Highway Commercial zoning district, and be operated by the nonprofit Winchester Rescue Mission.
Earlier this year, when the Rescue Mission sought the city’s permission to open a shelter on Valley Avenue, officials discovered there was nothing on the books to govern shelter locations or operations. That’s what triggered the current effort to draft regulations.
As for the proposed rules themselves, Planning Commission members agreed that it might not be wise to allow a homeless shelter to operate in the Health Services district because, contrary to the district’s name, that part of the city is primarily residential. The panel voted unanimously to remove the Health Services district as a possible location for a homeless shelter, and to require a conditional-use permit to be issued for any shelter that wants to locate in the Medical Center district that encompasses the Winchester Medical Center campus on Amherst Street.
The proposed regulations now go to City Council for further discussion and a final vote.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Brandon Pifer, Paul Richardson, Leesa Mayfield and David Ray.
