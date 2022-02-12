WINCHESTER — City Council's decision this week to set aside a proposal to amend Winchester's zoning code to create regulations governing the placement and operation of homeless shelters raised questions about the future of a proposed shelter that Winchester Rescue Mission hopes to open in a vacant, 11,522-square-foot building at 2655 Valley Ave.
On Friday, City Manager Dan Hoffman said the Rescue Mission should still be able to move forward with its plans and can file for building permits at any time.
"The application will be viewed under the current rules as a philanthropic institution," Hoffman said. "They don't need the text amendments to move forward."
When told about Hoffman's comments on Friday, Brandan Thomas, the mission's executive director, said he had not been told his project could proceed without passage of the text amendments and admitted to being frustrated with how the situation has played out.
"That hadn't been communicated to me and we found ourselves stuck a little bit, trying to figure out what needs to happen next," Thomas said. "I don't know how all of a sudden it changed simply because we're a nonprofit, so there's still a lot of questions that I need to have answered."
In August, Winchester Rescue Mission applied for a conditional-use permit (CUP) that would allow it to have enough capacity to operate a homeless shelter in the single-story Valley Avenue building that has previously been a restaurant, comedy club and loan company. A few weeks later, Thomas agreed to withdraw the application when city officials, after determining there was nothing in the zoning code regarding the placement and operation of homeless shelters, asked for time to draft shelter regulations for City Council's consideration.
The proposed amendments would have made shelters a by-right use in Winchester's Health Services (HS) and Medical Center (MC) zoning districts, and an allowable use with council’s issuance of a CUP in the Highway Commercial (B-2), Commercial Industrial (CM-1), Residential Business (RB-1), Central Business (B1) and Education, Institution and Public Use (EIP) zoning districts. The proposed Valley Avenue shelter is in the B-2 district.
The draft amendments immediately drew fire from people who live in the residential neighborhoods surrounding Winchester's only HS district — the 3.7-acre campus of the former Winchester Memorial Hospital at 333 W. Cork St. Opponents turned out in large numbers to tell City Council and the Planning Commission that a homeless shelter would not be a good fit in that area.
On Tuesday, at Hoffman's suggestion, council agreed to indefinitely set aside the proposed amendments. Hoffman said in an interview on Friday that as the text amendments evolved, they became increasingly problematic and threatened "to create more problems than they solve."
"We're kind of at a point where the end result is not something even staff is particularly excited about," Hoffman said. "We'll talk to City Council about it at the next meeting [on Feb. 22] and determine if we move forward or not."
With regard to the Winchester Rescue Mission's proposed shelter on Valley Avenue, it turns out the amendments were never necessary for the project to proceed because the nonprofit can legally operate a shelter in the B-2 district as a philanthropic institution.
"Based on the guidance of the city attorney, it can move forward as is," Hoffman said.
Thomas said on Friday that he plans to visit Rouss City Hall on Monday to file whatever paperwork is necessary.
"I'm hopeful the city will work with us to be able to continue with the exact plan that we have," he said. "We're ready to start making stuff happen."
Hoffman said he could not comment specifically on the merits of Winchester Rescue Mission's proposal to open a homeless shelter on Valley Avenue, but overall, he believes Thomas provides an excellent service to the city.
"He runs a good operation and we're lucky to have a good operator like him running these facilities," Hoffman said.
Thomas could not say how long it will take to prepare the Valley Avenue building to operate as a homeless shelter, but noted that finances could delay the project. He estimated it will take $2.5 million to renovate, furnish and staff the new shelter, but only about $250,000 to $300,000 has been donated to date. To help raise more money, a special dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road near Winchester. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, and can be ordered at winrescue.org.
Meanwhile, Thomas said the need for homeless shelters in Winchester is becoming more critical by the day.
"Just last week, I had to clean my office out to make room for a gentleman who came in who is 87 years old," he said. "We are so out of space, it's overwhelming."
