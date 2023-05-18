A little rain didn’t stop the fun at the Clarke Animal Shelter this past Saturday when the Clarke County Humane Foundation welcomed the community to view dogs, cats and kittens available for adoption during their Spring Fling event. George Ohrstrom, president of the Humane Foundation, visits with volunteer Catherine Marsten and daughter Lydia. Jared Schneck, shelter assistant, holds Buster, who is looking for his forever home. The Humane Foundation plans to hold more events that are open to the public, including a rabies clinic this fall for dogs and cats.