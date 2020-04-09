Shen-Val Farm Market getting ready to open

Genesis Cruz-Ramirez works on the irrigation systems that feed the hanging flower baskets in the greenhouse at the Shen-Val Farm Market on Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) in Double Tollgate on Wednesday. The market is slated to open today with 1,000 hanging flower baskets and 5,000 vegetable plants.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

