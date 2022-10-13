Following a loss that was as frustrating as they come, the Shenandoah University football team will look to get back on the winning track when it hosts Guilford College at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Shentel Stadium.
The Quakers (1-4, 0-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) are coming off their fourth straight loss of 25 points or more, falling 31-6 to Washington & Lee last week. SU (4-1, 1-1) enters Saturday’s play on the heels of a game in which it dominated the yardage battle (370-158) but came up short on the scoreboard in a 23-17 loss to Bridgewater.
The national leader in turnover margin at plus-15, the Eagles scored 17 points off three SU turnovers in the second half, including two touchdowns off Hornet miscues in the fourth quarter to rally from a 17-9 deficit.
“We’ve got a veteran group that’s been through a lot, and you could tell that [loss] stung, for a lot of reasons,” said SU head coach Scott Yoder on Wednesday. “We had missed opportunities, obviously, and I think we’re going to learn a lot about our team from this.
“I just told them that we’ve got a lot more coming from this team to play for, to prepare for, and that we can and we will play better. I don’t think after a game like that there’s anything magical you can say and that they can hear that’s going to make anything that much better. We got punched in the face, and now we’ve got to find a way to play a little better.”
The Hornets also aren’t out of the ODAC race by any means, either. In four of the past five full seasons, the ODAC champion has suffered a loss in conference play.
One of the keys for SU on Saturday would be a more complete offensive performance. The Hornets have scored at least eight more points in the first half than in the second half in each of their last four games, and have scored 98 in the first half and 18 combined in the second half in those contests, including just three last week.
Those points against Bridgewater came on a 23-yard field goal by Scott Martin. SU’s red zone touchdown percentage is 60 percent (12 of 20) this year, which is better than only Averett and Ferrum (both 0-2 in the ODAC).
The Hornets should have an opportunity for a boost in offensive production this week against Guilford.
The Quakers are allowing an ODAC-worst 524 yards per game (275.4 rushing) and 42.4 points per game. Last week’s game marked the fewest points they have given up. SU defeated Guilford 52-25 last year, with quarterback Steven Hugney completing 16 of 31 passes for 285 yards and running back Rashadeen Byrd Jr. compiling 143 yards and two TDs on 18 carries to lead a 307-yard rushing effort.
Hugney has completed 92 of 155 passes for 1,039 yards, 12 TDs and four interceptions this season, while Byrd has 66 carries for 348 yards and three TDs to rank just behind Markell Jackson (55 carries, 361 yards, one TD) in rushing yards.
Yoder notes that Guilford can cause problems, though. The Quakers led 13-6 after one quarter and trailed just 20-19 at the half against Randolph-Macon before falling 48-19 to the NCAA Division III’s 18th-ranked team on Oct. 1.
“We’re going to have to play really well to win an ODAC football game,” Yoder said. “Part of that is offensively playing for four quarters and scoring for four quarters, and reaching our potential. Field goals are great. Scott’s good, but touchdowns are what we’re in this business for. We’ve got to find a way to score touchdowns in the second half.”
Yoder said Guilford will try to create confusion and bring pressure on defense.
“Part of us this week is slimming down the playbook, not just because of Guilford, but let’s narrow the focus and try to get better at what we’re doing, and get more explosive,” Yoder said. “But that narrowed focus is going to help us too because they like to mix up the looks and bring pressure on different downs, from different players, from different areas.”
Guilford’s offense is led by quarterback Bailey Baker (86 of 144 for 1,181 yards, eight TDs and six interceptions) and Tre Alexander, who leads the ODAC with 485 yards and five TDs receiving on 22 catches. The Quakers average 19.2 points and 304.4 yards per game.
Baker completed 14 of 25 passes for 170 yards and a TD and rushed for 74 yards on 13 carries in last year’s game against SU. Alexander had five catches for 81 yards and two TDs.
“We’ve got to play really good team defense, which we have done for a bunch of weeks now,” Yoder said. “Our secondary will be tested, but they’re up for the challenge. Can we consistently put pressure on the quarterback is a big part of it.”
All-American linebacker Ben Burgan leads the Hornets with 58 tackles and five sacks, and freshman linebacker Matt Conroy has 33 tackles.
