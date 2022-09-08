There was a lot for the Shenandoah football team to like about its season-opener against Methodist University last week, including holding a team that went 7-2 last year to 22 points below its 2021 scoring average in a 27-10 win.
Hornets coach Scott Yoder doesn’t want his team to be satisfied by any means though as SU prepares for Saturday’s 7 p.m. home-opener against another non-conference foe in North Carolina Wesleyan College (0-1).
Last Saturday, SU shut the Monarchs out over the last three quarters after trailing 10-3, held them to 41 yards on 29 carries, and passed for 227 yards and rushed for 210 while spreading the ball around to several different backs and receivers.
“It was not easy on the road against a good opponent,” Yoder said. “We faced some adversity. I was really proud of the defense. We turned it over three times and were minus-three [in turnover differential] and we still found a way to win. I thought we played well at times on offense. Overall, I was just proud of their grit. It was not pretty, but we were definitely ready for that type of game, and I think that showed.”
The turnover situation is not one SU hopes to repeat on Saturday against the Battling Bishops, who are coming off a 49-7 loss to preseason Old Dominion Athletic Conference favorite Randolph-Macon. The Hornets went on the road for a 30-21 win against N.C. Wesleyan last year.
“We came away from Saturday feeling good about getting the win, but also knowing that we can and need to play a lot better,” Yoder said. “We saw some things that jumped off the film on Sunday in all three phases that we’ve got to get better at, and that’s how it should be after Week 1.”
The Yellow Jackets led 14-0 after one quarter and 35-0 at the half against N.C. Wesleyan.
The Bishops could get nothing going on the ground, recording zero yards on 18 attempts. They lost 20 yards on four sacks. Chaz Hirshman was 21 of 33 for 182 yards and Devon Brooks was 6 of 7 for 55 yards. Sean Washington caught eight passes for 113 yards. Storm Yarbrough, who threw for three touchdowns but also four interceptions against SU last year, caught five passes for 66 yards.
“Can we make them one-dimensional? That would be great,” Yoder said. “I don’t think they are built right now to play from behind, but that’s only after seeing one game.”
Randolph-Macon rushed for 284 yards and passed for 239 against the Bishops. Yoder said N.C. Wesleyan can be tough to run against, though. The Bishops’ two starting defensive tackles both weigh more than 310 pounds.
“Interior defensive line, they are probably the biggest space-eater body types that we will see all year,” Yoder said. “I don’t know that we’re going to be able to just run in the A and B gap and think we’re just going to make a living off of that. Randolph-Macon is usually very good offensive line-wise and they had success [Saturday], but there were times down at the goal line they couldn’t push those guys.”
Yoder said the Hornets will have to prepare for three- and four-man defensive fronts, and try to get on the edges to neutralize the inside size of the Bishops. Yoder said the Hornets also must be wary of junior cornerback Ben Williams.
Several individuals will look to build off impressive season debuts for the Hornets.
After recording 16 tackles in nine games last year, junior defensive end Ethan Brown had a spectacular performance. He registered five solo tackles, four for losses and two sacks. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Brown had yet to record a tackle for loss in his career until Saturday.
“I told him [Tuesday] at practice I really enjoy when he gives people fits on Saturdays, because he gives us fits Monday through Friday,” Yoder said. “He is a big, physical kid that can move well, and that’s a great combination.”
Yoder thought the defense as whole tackled well against an athletic offense. At one point, the Hornets forced six straight three-and-outs.
Offensively, SU had four players with four or five catches on throws from quarterback Steven Hugney (18 of 30 for 227 yards, two touchdowns and one interception), and three running backs had double-digit carries. Markell Jackson led the way with 16 attempts for 89 yards. Rashadeen Byrd Jr. had 16 carries for 66 yards and a TD and Gary Garlic had 11 carries for 55 yards.
“We kind of knew we were going to rotate, and then it was just finding who the hot hand was,” said Yoder, who feels the run game can still get better. “The second half, we were running the football to take up time and control the clock and keep our defense off the field, and they got a lot of touches.”
