WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival continues to make changes in events and locations as it makes plans for the 2021 festival while adhering to safety guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 94th festival takes place from April 23 through May 2.
Here are a few changes the festival announced this week:
Bloomin’ Wine Fest
The United Bank Bloomin’ Wine Fest will move to the Frederick County Fairgrounds for the 2021 festival. The new location provides plenty of space for attendees to spread out as well as indoor vendor spaces, large tents and plenty of parking. The event will be three days instead of two and will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 23-25. Beer gardens will also be available with domestic, hard cider and craft beer options.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limit of 900 tickets will be sold for each of the four-hour tasting blocks.
Pumps and Pearls
The Winchester Radiologists Pumps and Pearls Ladies Party will take place on Monday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. upstairs at Piccadilly’s Public House and Restaurant. This is a new location for the party. Tickets are $80 (down from $100 in the past). The ticket price includes open bar, hors d-oeuvres, desserts, music, dancing, door prizes and the popular shoe contest.
Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon
The Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon, the festival’s premier professional woman to woman event, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 30 at Piccadilly’s Public House and Restaurant, a new location for the luncheon. The ticket price is $50.
♦♦♦
Tickets for all three of these events go on sale Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters located at 135 N. Cameron St., Winchester, or by calling 540-662-3863.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.