WINCHESTER — The 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival will take place from April 22 to May. 1.
On Friday afternoon, the festival released more information about events and ticket sales:
Miss Honorary Fire & Rescue Chief Contest
Since 1947, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and local fire companies have chosen an Honorary Fire Chief to represent them in the festival's annual Firefighters’ Parade.
The Miss Honorary Fire & Rescue Chief contest takes place on March 19 at Daniel Morgan Middle School at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.
Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway
The Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway offers a variety of activities for the entire family. The “Ride for One Price” is offered and can be purchased at the carnival site. Cash only.
The carnival will be located behind Ward Plaza on Valley Avenue and open on April 22 at 5 p.m. Visit www.thebloom.com for more information about hours of operation.
Apple Blossom Community Esports Event
New event: The Apple Blossom Community Esports event is a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event open to the public hosted at the Bright Box Theater in Old Town Winchester. Bring your friends and enjoy an afternoon of “gaming” with the Shenandoah University Esports Team.
This event is free to enter and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23. All ages are welcome, and no controller is necessary to play. Simply walk into the Bright Box Theater and sit down and play for a chance to win a variety of prizes including Respawn Gaming Chairs.
Food and drink will be available for purchase inside Bright Box.
Valley Health Business at the Bloom
Valley Health Business at the Bloom is one of the largest gatherings of regional business leaders during the year. Offering a terrific speaker and the opportunity to network with others in the business community, the luncheon is the perfect opportunity to entertain clients or reward valued employees. Business at the Bloom is a great way to kick off your Apple Blossom celebration.
The Valley Health Business at the Bloom will take place at the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University on April 27 at 11 a.m. Tickets are $50 each.
Apple Pie Baking Contest
Do you enjoy baking? Is apple pie one of your favorite desserts? Then why not join others just like you who love a warm, delicious apple pie made from scratch, by participating in an apple pie baking contest. Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market and MidAtlantic Farm Credit will be hosting the event in conjunction with the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Spectators and family members are welcome to observe and show support to the contestants. The winners of this contest will ride in the Firefighters’ Parade and the Grand Feature Parade.
The event is free and is hosted by Marker-Miller Farm Market on April 28 at 9 a.m. Only the first 20 applications will be accepted due to oven space and judging time.
Coventry Group Community Management Breakfast Walk
Back by popular demand, the Coventry Group Community Management Breakfast Walk will take place on April 28 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Tickets are $25 each.
This event includes a walk along the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley trails with views of pastures, wildlife, plants, and other natural elements, followed by a full breakfast outside, weather permitting, or under a tent.
Prayer Lunch presented by Knouse Foods
Join the enthusiastic crowd that gathers to “Bless the Bloom.” The interdenominational event has been a success with since 2000, welcoming notable guest speakers Linda Davis, Ruth Graham McIntyre, Lisa Welchel, Kirk Cameron, Truitt Cathy, LaDonna Gatlin, Gigi Graham, Trudy Cathy White and Cissie Graham Lynch.
Celebrating the 23rd Prayer Lunch with attendees will be state and local dignitaries. Opening ceremonies will include a salute to the American flag by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.
Featured performing guests will be announced at a later date.
The Prayer Lunch will take place on April 29 at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Bible Church. Tickets are $40 each.
Firetruck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest
See fire engines — new and old — at the Fire Truck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest.
In addition to seeing all types of fire engines, take in the Fire Truck Rodeo as firefighters drive the huge machines backward and forward through tightly spaced cones to the tick of a stopwatch. This competition begins at 9:30 a.m., rain or shine, and provides firefighters the chance to demonstrate their driving skills and improve the performance of their everyday driving.
The Firetruck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest is a free event that takes place on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Millbrook High School.
Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon
This ladies-only event will feature the music of Souled Out, a sit-down luncheon, and an open bar with a variety of draft beers and some selected wines. There will also be a cash bar. Enjoy yourselves surrounded by your friends at the Tolley Dental Zone, located at the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. General admission tickets are $40 each, which includes your reserved seat, meal, select open bar drinks, and entertainment. VIP Tickets are $80 each and include everything listed with the general admission ticket plus Apple Blossom swag, fast pass to skip the long entrance line, exclusive bar area and priority seating. IDs will be checked at the door. 21 and older only.
Join your friends at the Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon on April 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Realty ONE Group
The Realty ONE Group Queen’s Ball returns to the historic George Washington Hotel Grand Ballroom in downtown Winchester on April 29 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Guests at this elegant event will enjoy hors d'oeuvres and an open bar, while dancing the night away to the sounds of Souled Out.
Queen Shenandoah and her court will make a grand entrance during the evening and then stay to enjoy the ball held in the Queen's honor. Festival celebrities will also visit the event. This year's ball will provide the elegance and romance associated with one of the festival's oldest and most popular events and will be centrally located in the midst of other events.
Black tie optional. Tickets to the Realty ONE Group Queen’s Ball are $80 each.
Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast
Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast has been a fan favorite since 1966 where Sammy Baugh, of the Washington Redskins and Hall of Fame Pro Football player and coach, was the first Sports Marshal. Adults and children have the opportunity to “make a memory” as they eat and listen to their “heroes” in sports. The breakfast also honors outstanding local high school and college athletes chosen to represent their schools as well as 2022 Apple Blossom Sports Hall of Fame inductees.
To help create an exciting experience, video screens are mounted to give everyone a better look at their favorite sports celebrities. The drawing of door prizes will follow the breakfast.
The 2022 Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast will take place on April 30 from 8 to 10 a.m. (7 a.m. for VIP ticketholders) at the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. Reserved Seating + Breakfast tickets are $45 each and VIP tickets are $125 each and include sports celebrity pre-breakfast meet and greet + breakfast + preferred seating. Only 50 VIP Experiences are available and will sell out fast!
Country Music Party
The Country Music Party, presented by Shenandoah Country Q102, an iHeartMedia Station, will be held at the Tolley Dental Zone located at the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Event Center at Shenandoah University on April 30 from 8 p.m. to midnight. General admission tickets are $35 each. The Country Music Party entertainment lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.
Event tickets can be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters located at 135 N. Cameron St., Winchester, or by calling 540-662-3863.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.