WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival recently announced the lineup for this year’s dance parties.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the events are being held under tents at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook — rain or shine. Only 900 tickets for each event will be sold.
Guests may purchase beer and select mixed drinks. Food will be available for purchase at the Frederick County Fair Midway.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters at 135 N. Cameron St., Winchester or by calling 540-662-3863.
Limited tickets are still available for the Bloomers’ Luncheon, WineFest, Pumps & Pearls Party, Prayer Lunch and Business at the Bloom.
Sheetz 80’s Dance Party
Back by popular demand, the Sheetz 80’s Dance Party will take place on April 30. Doors open at 5 p.m. with live music beginning at 6 p.m.
General admission tickets are on sale for $35.
The Sheetz 80’s Dance Party is welcoming two new acts to the stage: Departure, an Atlanta-based band that replicates the look, sound and feel of the original 80’s rock super group, Journey. Also appearing that night is local sensation Raised On Analog.
Allstate Insurance 90’s Dance Party
Prepare to go back to the golden era of music where the Backstreet Boys, Spice Girls, Nsync, Fugees, and Hanson tunes ruled the airwaves. Hip hop artists and Seattle grunge bands filled mixed tapes and CD collections.
The Allstate Insurance 90’s Dance Party will take place on April 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets to this new event are $20.
Performing that night will be the ultimate 90’s tribute band — Dance the NightFind your plaid flannel shirts, stonewashed baggy blue jeans, Doc Martens, combat boots and Birkenstocks to compete in the costume contest.
Ability Home Care Country Music Party
The Ability Home Care Country Music Party, presented by Shenandoah Country Q102, an iHeartMedia Station, will be held on May 1. Doors and live music begin at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are on sale for $25.
This year’s party showcases four outstanding “homegrown” country performers: Bryan Frazier, Ryan Jewel, Chris Darlington, and Ronnie Wolford.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at the Official Souvenir & Ticket Outlet opening in early April.
Schedule is subject to change:
• Ronnie Wolford and Logan Garrett (acoustic duo) 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m.
• Chris Darlington 3:45 p.m., 5:15 p.m.
• Ryan Jewel 5:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
• Bryan Frazier 8 p.m., 10 p.m.
