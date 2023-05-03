Apple Blossom pickleball

The inaugural Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival WVU Medicine Pickleball Tournament took place last weekend at Winchester Country Club, with champions crowned in 18 divisions.

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival WVU Medicine Pickleball Tournament

Friday-Sunday

at Winchester Country Club

Men's Doubles Skill: (3.0) Age: (19+35+): First place: Neil Scartz/Daniel Wean; Second place: Richard Scherzinger/Ed Kerns.

Men's Doubles Skill: (3.0) Age: (50+60+): First place: David Gustavel/David Tersak; Second place: Butch Cazin/Ernesto Agbayani.

Men's Doubles Skill: (3.5) Age: (19+35+): First place: James Wheatley/John Hathcoat; Second place: Derrick Davis/Walter Ingram.

Men's Doubles Skill: (3.5) Age: (50+60+): First place: Mark Smolarsky/Scott Sease; Second place: Dan Ouellette/Mark Thompson. 

Men's Doubles Skill: (4.0) Age: (19+35+): First place: Alex Pfeifer/Noah Emmons; Second place: Derek Biendl/Chris Beemer.

Men's Doubles Skill: (4.0) Age: (50+): First place: John Pigman/Paul Sappington; Second place: Jamie Morgan/Sonny Cruz. 

Men's Doubles Skill: (4.5 And Above) Age: (19+35+50+): First place: Chris La Testa/Richard O'Malley; Second place: Mark Sawyers/Jon Sawyers Jr.

Men's Singles Skill: (3.0) Age: (35+60+): First place: Reuben Rinker; Second place: John Case.

Men's Singles Skill: (3.5) Age: (19+35+50+60+): First place: Patrick Miazga; Second place: Kevin Peterson.

Men's Singles Skill: (4.0) Age: (19+50+): First place: Timothy Hsu; Second place: Chris La Testa.

Mixed Doubles Skill: (3.0) Age: (19+35+): Aleya Bartis/Kovar Gregory; Second place: Peyton Cotterell/Joshua Lucas.

Mixed Doubles Skill: (3.0) Age: (50+60+): Sarah Bowman/Jason Willhite; Second place: Brenda Derr/Gary Shroades.

Mixed Doubles Skill: (3.5) Age: (19+35+): Jordan Wick/Sam Records; Second place: Lindsey Fisher/Derrick Davis.

Mixed Doubles Skill: (3.5) Age: (50+60+): Maggie Cowan/William Harris; Second place: Christine Dixon/Mark Smolarsk.

Mixed Doubles Skill: (4.0) Age: (19+35+50+60+): First place: Ariana Haislip/Noah Emmons; Second place: JoAnn MacGregor/Matthew Ludwig.

Mixed Doubles Skill: (4.5 And Above) Age: (19+35+50+): Taylor Garcia/Jimbo Peterson; Second place: Elizabeth Devine/Ajay Mathew.

Women's Doubles Skill: (3.0) Age: (50+60+): Carolyn Underman/Denise VanWingerden; Second place: Pamela Welsh/Diana Tersak.

Women's Doubles Skill: (3.5 And Above) Age: (19+35+50+): JoAnn MacGregor/Heather Hockenberry; Second place: Sarah Bowman/Maggie Cowan

 

