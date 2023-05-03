Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival WVU Medicine Pickleball Tournament
Friday-Sunday
at Winchester Country Club
Men's Doubles Skill: (3.0) Age: (19+35+): First place: Neil Scartz/Daniel Wean; Second place: Richard Scherzinger/Ed Kerns.
Men's Doubles Skill: (3.0) Age: (50+60+): First place: David Gustavel/David Tersak; Second place: Butch Cazin/Ernesto Agbayani.
Men's Doubles Skill: (3.5) Age: (19+35+): First place: James Wheatley/John Hathcoat; Second place: Derrick Davis/Walter Ingram.
Men's Doubles Skill: (3.5) Age: (50+60+): First place: Mark Smolarsky/Scott Sease; Second place: Dan Ouellette/Mark Thompson.
Men's Doubles Skill: (4.0) Age: (19+35+): First place: Alex Pfeifer/Noah Emmons; Second place: Derek Biendl/Chris Beemer.
Men's Doubles Skill: (4.0) Age: (50+): First place: John Pigman/Paul Sappington; Second place: Jamie Morgan/Sonny Cruz.
Men's Doubles Skill: (4.5 And Above) Age: (19+35+50+): First place: Chris La Testa/Richard O'Malley; Second place: Mark Sawyers/Jon Sawyers Jr.
Men's Singles Skill: (3.0) Age: (35+60+): First place: Reuben Rinker; Second place: John Case.
Men's Singles Skill: (3.5) Age: (19+35+50+60+): First place: Patrick Miazga; Second place: Kevin Peterson.
Men's Singles Skill: (4.0) Age: (19+50+): First place: Timothy Hsu; Second place: Chris La Testa.
Mixed Doubles Skill: (3.0) Age: (19+35+): Aleya Bartis/Kovar Gregory; Second place: Peyton Cotterell/Joshua Lucas.
Mixed Doubles Skill: (3.0) Age: (50+60+): Sarah Bowman/Jason Willhite; Second place: Brenda Derr/Gary Shroades.
Mixed Doubles Skill: (3.5) Age: (19+35+): Jordan Wick/Sam Records; Second place: Lindsey Fisher/Derrick Davis.
Mixed Doubles Skill: (3.5) Age: (50+60+): Maggie Cowan/William Harris; Second place: Christine Dixon/Mark Smolarsk.
Mixed Doubles Skill: (4.0) Age: (19+35+50+60+): First place: Ariana Haislip/Noah Emmons; Second place: JoAnn MacGregor/Matthew Ludwig.
Mixed Doubles Skill: (4.5 And Above) Age: (19+35+50+): Taylor Garcia/Jimbo Peterson; Second place: Elizabeth Devine/Ajay Mathew.
Women's Doubles Skill: (3.0) Age: (50+60+): Carolyn Underman/Denise VanWingerden; Second place: Pamela Welsh/Diana Tersak.
Women's Doubles Skill: (3.5 And Above) Age: (19+35+50+): JoAnn MacGregor/Heather Hockenberry; Second place: Sarah Bowman/Maggie Cowan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.