Tickets for numerous Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival events are now on sale.
"Our 95th springtime extravaganza will bring back many of our traditional events and indoor venues that could not take place the last two years due to COVID restrictions and mandates," a Tuesday news release from the festival stated. "Events like parades, races and other large events are in the planning stages. Festival planners expect tickets to sell quickly for many events, especially those at venues with limited seating capacity. Festival goers are encouraged to order tickets early before popular events sell out."
This year's festival is set for April 22-May 1.
Tickets for these events are available for purchase:
United Bank Bloomin’ Wine Fest
"Uncork the Bloom" at the official kick off of the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. The United Bank Bloomin’ Wine Fest will return to Old Town Winchester on April 22 from 3 to 10 p.m. and April 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment, great food, spectacular Virginia wines and wonderful company. The United Bank Bloomin’ Wine Fest is presented by Colony Realty. Advance tickets are $25/day. At the gate tickets are $30/day. Non-drinking tickets are $10/day.
Virginia Business Systems Apple Blossom Golf Classic
The Virginia Business Systems Apple Blossom Golf Classic will take place on April 22 at Rock Harbor Golf Course at 365 Rock Harbor Drive, Winchester. This is a captain's choice event with a limit of 24 teams. The tournament sells out every year so reserve your team in advance.
Team check-in and registration begins at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration fee is $500 for a four-person team. This covers golfing, fees, hospitality and gifts. Register online at www.thebloom.com or at the Festival office.
Breakfast with Miss Apple Blossom (new event)
2022 Miss Apple Blossom Savannah Marcum will welcome and entertain children of all ages as they enjoy an unforgettable breakfast experience. Parents and grandparents are encouraged to make this a generational family experience by also participating in the breakfast event. Delicious, apple-inspired breakfast treats will be prepared and served to all attendees as they meet and take photos with Miss Apple Blossom. Be sure to dress in your best pink and green outfits or as your favorite princess.
Breakfast with Miss Apple Blossom is hosted and sponsored by West Oaks Farm Market at 1107 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 23. Tickets are available for $25/adults and $15/children under 12.
Cider Tastings & Orchard Tours
Cider Tastings and Orchard Tours will be offered at Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market, 3035 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, on April 24. Half-hour walking tours of the orchards will begin at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Marker-Miller is a local farm with a market. Inside the market there are a variety of products to choose from and don't forget to check out their bakery and famous apple cider donuts.
During the orchard tour, guides will talk about the planting and growing of fruit trees, temperature sensitivity for blossoms, spraying and pruning and using the latest “green” methodology to protect the trees and promote tree and fruit growth, when and how to harvest, and much more.
Delicious food options will be available for purchase from various vendors on site as well as live music. Participants are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs should they wish to sit outside following the tour and tasting.
Tickets are sold in one-hour blocks and are available for $20/each.
Winchester Radiologists Pumps and Pearls Ladies Party
The Winchester Radiologists Pumps and Pearls Ladies Party will take place on April 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Monument (new location) in Old Town Winchester at 186 N Loudoun St. Tickets are $100 and include open bar, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, music, dancing, glamorous door prizes and the always popular shoe contest.
myPotential at Home Oldies Rock 'n Roll Dance
Take a road trip...A Rock 'n' Roll Road Trip that is! Meet your guide, Rick K, as he leads you through the Fabulous 50s, gets groovy with the 60s, then hustles you into the 70s. Rick K will be bringing his "Vegas Flash" show directly to you. High-energy fun and crowd participation is "on this map"! Buckle up tight and enjoy an evening of oldies with his amazing group.
This event has moved to a new day and location: April 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Tolley Dental Zone at the James R. Wilkins Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University at 1188 Ralph Shockey Dr., Winchester. Fifty VIP tickets are available and include early (6 p.m.) admission, reserved seating with special table decorations and a 30-minute dance lesson before Rick K. Road Trip takes the stage. Doors open for general admission ticket holders at 6:45 p.m. VIP tickets are $50/each. General admission is $35/each. Guests may purchase beer, select mixed drinks and non-alcoholic beverages.
90's Dance Party
The 90's Dance Party is back in 2022 with a fresh, new act all the way from New York! The 90's Band is recognized as New York’s Hottest 90’s Tribute band. Whether you're still stuck in the 90s, or just missing it like crazy, The 90's Band is your fix!
The 90’s Dance Party will be held from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. April 28 at the Tolley Dental Zone at the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Event Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. Doors open at 7 p.m. Guests may purchase beer and select mixed drinks. Tickets are $35/each.
Highway Motors International Stag Luncheon
Men from across the area always look forward to the annual Highway Motors International Stag Luncheon. Attendees enjoy food, beer and bourbon open bar, music, games and fellowship. The Stag Lunch provides an opportunity for guys to reunite with old friends.
The Stag Luncheon will be held April 29 at Winchester Cold Storage at 605 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. Gates open at 10:45 a.m. for VIP Access and 11:45 am for general admission. VIP ticket holders enjoy early entrance and exclusive access to the VIP area. They also receive a free T-shirt and cigar as well as special food and drink. Age 21 and older only.
VIP tickets are $80/each. General admission tickets are $40/each. This is a sellout event so reserve your tickets early.
Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon
The Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon will take place on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the George Washington Hotel at 103 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester. Ticket price for this event is $50.
As the Festival’s premier professional woman-to-woman business event, invite your colleagues and make plans to attend this great lunchtime networking event.
Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon
The annual Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m on April 29 at Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant at 125 E. Piccadilly St. Tickets are $50/each .
This popular gathering of gentlemen will be reminiscent of the original and complementary to the current Stag Luncheon. The area’s business and community leaders know this is one party not to miss! It is held in the heart of downtown Winchester in a restored grocery warehouse built in 1900, now known as Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant. Attendees enjoy a delectable lunch with their favorite libations and special samples of world-famous distilled spirits.
Proper attire includes a jacket or tie. This event sells out each year.
80’s Dance Party
Dance the night away to all of your favorite 80’s tunes. All the way from Cali, Dj UnieQ will open up things spinning and mixing popular 80’s tunes and The Reagan Years will cover all of the mega-artists from the decade.
The event takes place on April 29 from 8 p.m. to midnight at the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center. General admission tickets are $35/each. Limited VIP Backstage Passes are $50 and include a collectible 80’s Dance Party drinking cup, backstage pass to meet the performers and a fast pass to skip the long entrance line! Purchase a Premium Parking Pass for only $15 that permits the pass holder a reserved parking spot just outside the venue.
Square Dance
The Festival’s Square Dance will be held on April 30 from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Whitacre Building at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairgrounds Road, Clear Brook. This historic event attracts dancers from across the region. Tickets are $15/each.
Event tickets can be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron St., Winchester, or by calling 540-662-3863.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.