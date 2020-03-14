The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging will temporarily close its senior centers to the public after Monday due to coronavirus concerns, according to Laura Holtzapple, agency executive director.
The agency has centers in in Berryville, Front Royal, Luray, Winchester and Woodstock. Holtzapple said meals will be delivered to clients and home-bound people.
Last year, the agency provided 45,000 daily meals to people in Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. In addition to serving meals, the centers hold health presentations and other programs and workshops.
