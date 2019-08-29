WINCHESTER — Tyler Williams, Bernie Hayes and Kyle Dexter, all seniors who are well established in Shenandoah University’s football program, agree that this year’s group of linebackers is one of the deepest and most talented since each first stepped on campus.
Williams, a third team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection in 2018, has started 18 games over the past two seasons and led the Hornets in tackles in 2017 and 2018.
Hayes, who was slowed by injury during his sophomore season in 2017, has made 16 starts in his career and was SU’s second-leading tackler last fall while starting all 10 games as a junior.
Dexter, who missed what would’ve been his senior season last year after tearing his ACL in preseason camp, is a past starter who ranked second on the team in tackles in 2017 and is back after receiving a medical hardship waiver for his missed season in 2018.
Dexter’s injury last season opened a revolving door at the Will linebacker position, one that was ultimately filled by then-freshman Jahquan Collins, who started the final three games at the boundary-side outside linebacker position in 2018 and returns as the 2019 starter in that spot.
“We’re crazy deep,” Collins said of SU’s linebacker corps last Sunday. “Coming into camp there was so much competition. That’s why I love all these freshmen coming in too because it’s like you’re working against people who already know what they’re doing and people who are hungry to start working.”
Even with all that experience returning at linebacker, defensive coordinator Brock McCullough is still adding new faces to the mix to address his unit’s needs coming off a season in which the Hornets ranked in the bottom half of the ODAC in scoring defense, total defense, sacks and tackles for loss.
In order to bring more athleticism to the position, McCullough pulled sophomore Trammel Anthony — a Millbrook High School grad who came to SU as a receiver — from the offense during spring practice and inserted him at the Hornets’ field-side Sam linebacker spot.
Anthony, who’s listed at 6-feet, 180 pounds, will bring more of a nickelback-type presence to the position, McCullough said, and could play some cornerback as well this season. The 5-10, 190-pound Hayes, who had 69 total tackles and six tackles for loss in 2018, will be more of a run-stopper, said McCullough, adding that both linebackers will see significant action depending on weekly matchups.
“We asked for [Anthony] to get more athletic in the linebacking corps,” McCullough said. “Bernie has a ton of experience. He’s had some injuries, so we have an athletic guy [in Anthony] who’s every bit of 6-1, 6-2, who can run, who can cover. To be honest, he’s gotta improve his physical nature, that's why I say he’s more of a nickel guy right now at the field outside linebacker. And then Bernie is just, Bernie has had a really good camp just doing everything better. We know what we’ve got with him.”
The same can be said of Williams (5-9, 205), who ranked second in the ODAC in tackles (93) and third in tackles for loss (11) last season.
“Tyler Williams is a complete difference-maker in the middle,” McCullough said. “What we’re doing structurally, cutting the D-line loose, we’re pretty much putting him in the middle of it all. He’s been phenomenal in camp. He’s a step ahead of everybody else in that regard. Jahquan will be groomed to be that.”
Dexter, who said he’s fully recovered from his ACL injury but not yet in full football shape, will provide depth at all three linebacker positions.
McCullough added that sophomores Jake Mihill, another Millbrook grad who spent the 2016 season on the junior varsity roster at Division II Alderson Broaddus, and Ben Burgan are varsity-ready linebackers who will see playing time this season.
“The biggest thing is if something unfortunate does happen or a situation comes in, we can just plug and play with the different people that we have and we know the coaches and players will be confident in who’s on the field and that we can be as efficient,” Dexter said of SU’s depth at linebacker. “The big emphasis this camp was just being elite, being elite as possible. You want to be an elite player for an elite program, so whoever we plug in on the field is going to be an elite player.”
Like the defensive line, Shenandoah’s linebackers have focused on improving on the meager seven sacks and 41 tackles for loss the defense tallied in 2018. To address that, McCullough said the linebackers will take a much more aggressive approach when it comes to attacking the quarterback this season.
“We’ve been more intense swarming the ball, so we can get those numbers up,” Hayes said. “Once we get those numbers up, [it will lead] to wins and stuff like that. We’ve been emphasizing stuff, getting turnovers, getting more sacks, getting more big plays done as a defense because we do have the talent as a defense to be a big-play defense and a top conference defense.”
Williams, who had one sack in 2019, was the only linebacker to get to the quarterback in 2018.
“We add Trammel, so if we blitz the Sam linebacker, the field guy, he’s sudden. He’s a receiver playing OLB so he gets there like that,” McCullough said. “Bernie is probably our most savvy blitzer, finds his way in there. Tyler, last year we didn’t blitz him a ton. He’s our best football player, to be honest with you, so we’ve probably got to add him on and give him some more freedom to blitz and add on to the D-line.”
Williams said SU’s linebackers should — and needs — to be a strength of the Hornets’ defense that is vowing to improve this season.
“We have some senior linebackers who are definitely leaders,” he said, “and hopefully our linebackers can pull our whole defense together, as they should just being at the linebacker position, lead us to being a great defense.”
