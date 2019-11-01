WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Conservatory Chamber Ensembles to play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Fireside Recitals series at Westminster Canterbury.
The concert is open to the public and is free.
The concert will feature student ensembles under the direction of Professor Doris Lederer, director of chamber music at the Conservatory.
Lederer was awarded the 2015 Outstanding String Teacher by the Virginia Chapter of the American String Teachers of America.
As a member of the Audubon Quartet, Lederer has performed extensively throughout the world and given master classes in the US and abroad.
The term “Chamber Ensemble” has traditionally been used to describe string quartets, string trios, piano/string ensembles, woodwind and brass quintets and other mixed small ensembles.
Shenandoah Conservatory’s Chamber Ensemble program provides instrumental music students the opportunity to explore, study and perform works from the vast repertoire of chamber music literature, spanning the 18th to 21st centuries.
Students perform in chamber music masterclasses and in designated chamber music recitals each semester. Exceptional groups are selected by faculty to perform in the Honors Chamber Music Recitals and have the opportunity to participate in community and outreach activities. Ensembles performing on Wednesday will include two quintets, one quartet and one trio.
Teddy Froelich, Ucee Nwachukwu, Devin Jones, Henri Gross and Eoin Fleming will play Quintet in A Major, D. 667 “Trout” by Franz Schubert (1797-1828). Tajai Shorter, Samuel Harris and Madeline Bevins will play Suite for Violin, Clarinet and Piano Op. 157b by Darius Milhaud (1892-1974). Jonathan Toomer, Signe Mortensen, Jaylon Hayes-Keller, John Keane will play String Quartet No. 1 by Dimitri Shostakovich (1906-1975). The recital ends with Brenna Crowgey, Juliana Benson, Anita Williams, Carlos Figueroa and Noah Alden Hardaway performing Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81 by Antonin Dvorak (1841-1904).
The next Fireside Recital on Feb. 5 will feature Noah Hardaway, student of pianist John O’Conor.
Westminster Canterbury is a life-care community. This smoke-free environment off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) just south of Va. 37.
Follow signs to Lawrence Hall, Entrance Lobby. Parking is free. For more information visit www.svwc.org/bistroconcerts or phone 540-665-0156.
