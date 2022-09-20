WINCHESTER — Students from Shenandoah Conservatory are slated to perform today at the 2022 Biennale Musica in Venice, Italy.
The 127-year-old La Biennale di Venezia invited the conservatory to perform, according to a media release from Shenandoah University.
Approximately 30 choral, opera, dance and theater students from the conservatory, lead by Director of Opera and Associate Professor Ella Marchment and Choral Artist-in-Residence and Director of Conservatory Choir Austin Thorpe, will be part of the 66th International Festival of Music. They will present “Native American Inspirations” at the Ca’ Giustinian — Sala delle Colonne.
Shenandoah University is the only school-affiliated, student-performed event on the entire festival program, according to the release.
“The Venice Biennale is the epicenter of European arts,” stated Marchment. “Attending is an unparalleled experience in itself, but contributing to such a prestigious event in this profound way with a cross-disciplinary new work paying homage to the land that the school resides on shows Shenandoah to be a progressive and thoughtful institution committed to advancing the artistic genres. It’s an event that makes me really proud to be part of its community.”
Mary Angela Schroth, a champion of contemporary art and Winchester native, brought Shenandoah University to the attention of the Biennale’s musical director, Lucia Ronchetti.
The “Native American Inspirations” project is a new multidisciplinary music-drama “designed to amplify and celebrate the musical world, culture and heritage of Native Americans,” according to the release. Featured project composers include Brent Michael Davids (Mohican/Munsee-Lenape), Dawn Avery (Kanièkéha Mohawk), Russell Wallace (St’at’imc Nation/Salish), Jennifer M. Stevens (Oneida/Lakota) and Louis W. Ballard (Quapaw/Cherokee).
“This project centers around Native American inspiration, drawing together its rich and unique musical and creative history and its intersection with contemporary classical music and opera. Specifically, it will amalgamate the world of Native American composers who have contributed to operatic and choral repertoire and dramas,” the release said. “Davids’ ‘City of Water’ was commissioned by Shenandoah Conservatory and the ensemble will present its world premiere during the event.”
The initiative pushes the boundaries of vocal performance, being performed entirely a cappella with handheld percussion.
“It pays homage to the history of Shenandoah Conservatory itself (named after the Native American legend of Zynodoa), and has the potential to offer European and American audiences alike a greater awareness of the story of the land on which we reside, learn and educate,” the release stated.
Participating conservatory students returned to campus on Aug. 16, to begin rehearsals. Additional performances in the United States are in the works following the September trip.
