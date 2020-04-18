WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Conservatory will partner with New York City-based Farm Theater to present a Facebook live stream performance of “The Hierarchy of Fish” at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Attendees are invited to participate in a Q&A after the free event.
When a prominent professor at a liberal arts college refuses to use a student’s preferred pronoun, it unleashes an intense battle over political correctness. A slur is painted on a door, a slushie is hurled into a professor’s face and the students struggle to find the line between freedom of speech and the freedom to be their authentic selves.
The new play is written by Judith Leora and directed by Scott Hudson, the conservatory’s director of acting and associate professor of theatre. The performance will be live streamed from The Farm Theater’s Facebook page and shared on Shenandoah Conservatory’s Facebook page as well. There is no intermission during the approximately two-hour event.
Last year, Shenandoah Conservatory’s Theatre Division began collaborating with The Farm Theater, a New York City-based nonprofit whose mission is to “cultivate early career artists through workshops, productions, and mentoring.”
The Farm Theater was founded by Padraic Lillis, a visiting guest artist and adjunct associate professor of theatre. The Farm Theater partners with three colleges each year to collaborate with a commissioned playwright.
Shenandoah Conservatory began working with Leora in February 2019. Her topic of interest is free speech/hate speech on college campuses. Shenandoah students shared their thoughts with her, and she discussed the topic with students at other colleges as well. In August, a group of students traveled to New York City to workshop the first draft of the play. The participants read stage directions, asked questions in a Q&A session and providied additional feedback through various conversations with the playwright.
