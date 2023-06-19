More than 100 horses authorities seized from a Shenandoah County farm on Thursday remain in the care of several equine rescue groups.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the Animal Control Division seized 100 horses on Thursday from a farm in the 2300 block of Quicksburg Road, Mount Jackson, according to information posted on the agency’s Facebook page on Sunday.
Deputies who went to the private farm found emaciated horses that appeared malnourished, with ribs and hip bones showing, living in poor conditions, the post states.
Authorities needed four teams of veterinarians to examine the herd, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office post states. Deputies seized the horses once they deemed the living conditions inadequate with insufficient food, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies removed approximately 100 horses from the property and took the animals to rescue organizations in the region — Hope’s Legacy, Central Virginia Horse Rescue, the Shenandoah Valley Equine Rescue Network and Richmond Animal Care and Control.
Hope’s Legacy in Central Virginia took in 36 horses, five stallions and 31 mares, Executive Director Maya Proulx said by phone Monday.
“(S)ome of them are very emaciated that are considered critical and then some of them are not quite as critical but they are all under weight,” Proulx said. “A lot of them have lice.
“Some of them, their feet are in pretty bad shape,” Proulx said. “They clearly have not had regular hoof care like horses need. A lot of them are covered with a lot of cuts and scrapes and things just because there were so many horses living in such a confined area.”
Hope’s Legacy cares for the most-emaciated horses through a refeeding program. Over the next few days the veterinarians will provide basic care to the less-critical horses and make sure they are up to date on their vaccines. Veterinarians will file down any teeth, or “floating,” to make them smooth and even if necessary. Even teeth make it easier for horses to eat and grind up their food, Proulx said.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case with the Animal Law Unit of the Virginia Office of the Attorney General, led by Director Michelle Welch. Attorney General Mark Herring established the unit about five years ago.
Law enforcement agencies around the state have investigated an increased number of equine cases in recent years, including several in the past year. As a result, equine rescue groups took in horses seized in these investigations.
“It’s put a strain on our resources, not just financially but also in terms of space,” Proulx said. “We use a lot of foster homes and, luckily, this time when we put out a call for foster homes we had a ton of people step up and be foster homes, which was fantastic.”
Fostering horses requires more space and is more labor-intensive, Proulx said.
Visit the following websites to help fund the effort or to support the organizations fostering the horses: Hope's Legacy - https://www.hopeslegacy.com/; Central Virginia Horse Rescue - http://centralvahorserescue.org/; and Shenandoah Valley Equine Rescue Network- https://www.svern.org/.
