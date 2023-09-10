A Shenandoah County deputy sheriff has been fired after state police charged her with DWI on Sept. 2.
Yolisma Uribe-Campos, 30, of Shenandoah Ave., Edinburg, stands charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of greater than 0.02%. A prelimary breath test showed she had a blood-alcohol content of 0.33% — more than four times the legal limit of 0.08%. Uribe-Campos is scheduled to appear in Shenandoah County General District Court on Oct. 17.
Sheriff Timothy Carter said by phone Wednesday that he spoke to Uribe-Campos on Tuesday and fired her that day after his office conducted its internal investigation. State police are handling the criminal investigation.
Virginia State Police Trooper Nicholas J. Wakeman states in a criminal complaint he responded to a vehicle crash on Shenandoah Avenue involving a gray Audi sedan and two parked vehicles. The crash occurred a few houses south of the driver’s residence.
“I spoke with (Uribe-Campos) while she was seated in the rear of a deputy’s patrol car and noted a very strong odor of (an) alcoholic beverage,” the complaint states. “Had her exit the vehicle to tell me what happened and the odor was still very strong speaking face to face. I observed glassy eyes and her unable to stand straight without swaying.”
Uribe-Campos admitted to drinking six to seven, 12-ounce Michelob Ultras prior to the crash and no alcohol after the fact, the complaint states.
Uribe-Campos attempted the standardized field sobriety test. She tried the walk-and-turn but stopped the test after taking a few steps, all of which were off the line while she staggered, the complaint states. She tried the one-leg-stand but made it to four seconds before she stopped.
“She made statements of ‘Arrest me. I (expletive) up,’” the complaint states.
Uribe-Campos submitted to a preliminary breath test for blood alcohol content at 8:22 p.m. with a result of 0.33%. Wakeman states he placed Uribe-Campos under arrest and read her her Miranda rights.
The trooper transported Uribe-Campos to the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail where she was booked. A magistrate granted Uribe-Campos’ release on a $5,500 secured bond, which she posted the next day and was released.
The magistrate notes in the checklist used to determine bail that Uribe-Campos worked as a deputy for 2½ years. Uribe-Campos has a reckless driving conviction from 2016.
